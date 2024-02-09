Lou Sanders ‘to be eliminated’ from Dancing on Ice this weekend amid ‘distanced’ connection with pro partner

Lou Sanders’ time on Dancing On Ice could come to an end this weekend, according to an expert.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton said that comedian and writer Lou was the weakest contestant last weekend, and that he expects her to be leaving next alongside her dancing partner Brendyn Hatfield.

He said: “Lou has lost a lot of enthusiasm towards competing. I don’t sense that she’s working towards a specific goal. It seems very one-sided between her and Brendyn. A lot of the time, they appear distanced and just don’t look connected on a good level.

Could Lou and Brendyn leave this weekend? (Credit: ITV)

Who will leave Dancing On Ice this weekend?

“There doesn’t seem to be a strong rapport between them. I do believe her performance was the weakest, and she could be leaving this week.”

Last weekend, they were in the bottom two for the second time. However, the judges voted to save them over actress Claire Sweeney and her partner Colin Grafton. Likewise, after the first two weekends, the judges voted to save them over former boxer Ricky Hatton and his partner Robin Johnstone.

The other couple to have left to date is actress and former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt.

Who might be in line to do well?

But while Darren doesn’t fancy Lou and Brendyn’s chances, he’s more optimistic for Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer, suggesting it looks like a “promising time” for them at the moment.

Miles and Vanessa have been tipped to do well (Credit: ITV)

He explained: “They got some of the highest scores, and they looked like they felt completely in tune with each other in every movement. They have huge potential to be there until the end. Their rapport tells me they’re hugely connected on a deep level. You can see a lot of reciprocal liking between them, as well as hardly taking their eyes off of each other – even off the ice.”

Meanwhile, other couples he thinks could do well include Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty and Amber Davies and Simon Proulx-Sénécal, while he suggests that Roxy Shahidi and Sylvain Longchambon could spring a surprise on the judges as we get further into the competition.

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday (February 11) from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.