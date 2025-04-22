Lorraine Kelly shocks viewers as she rips into ‘absolutely ridiculous’ Katy Perry over space trip

Lorraine Kelly didn’t hold back as she shared her thoughts on pop star Katy Perry and her trip to space.

Singer Katy was part of the all-female crew that traveled up to space in Jeff Bezos’s rocket on the morning of April 14.

She was joined by Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and activist Amanda Nguyen. However, the trip was hit with backlash, and has been described as “tone deaf”, as well as “embarrassing”.

Now, beloved TV host Lorraine Kelly has issued a furious rant on live television over the rocket flight.

Lorraine didn’t hold back (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly slams Katy Perry

On Tuesday (April 22) Lorraine made her return to TV screens following the Easter break. The TV star appeared on Good Morning Britain, where she gave viewers a rundown of what to expect from her self-titled ITV show.

She mentioned that guest Joe Lycett could head up to space to visit a place called Birmingham on the moon.

GMB host Susanna Reid asked: “Is it like that Blue Origin flight? Where he goes up for a couple of minutes?”

Lorraine then fired back: “No. Don’t even get me started about that!”

The TV legend slammed Katy (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine admits she’s ‘fuming’

Appearing to refer to Katy Perry kissing the ground when she returned from space, Susanna said: “And he kisses the Earth?!”

Lorraine replied: “Oh shh,” as Susanna quizzed her further: “Are you fuming about it?”

She fired back: “I’m fuming, fuming. They cannot call themselves astronauts. How can they call themselves astronauts when they were up on a jolly for 11 minutes.”

Katy headed up to space recently (Credit: YouTube)

Lorraine tells Katy to ‘shut up’

Lorraine was not done with her rant. She continued. “And there already has been an all-women crew up in space anyway! Proper, proper astronauts. It was ridiculous. A woman with her daisy, just shut up. Just shut up!”

Susanna then quipped: “I’m looking forward to your next interview with Katy Perry.”

Katy’s last appearance on Lorraine’s ITV show was in November 2024. She chatted to the show’s LA Correspondent Ross King about her latest album, 143.

Meanwhile, GMB viewers were quick to react to Lorraine’s scathing comments. On X, one person said: “Lorraine telling it like it is.”

Someone else added: “Can’t believe I’m saying this BUT I agree with Lorraine astronauts WHAT …..” A third also penned: “Kudos to Lorraine. She is right about Katy Perry’s fake space trip.”

