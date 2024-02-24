Inside Lorraine Kelly’s romance with husband of 31 years Steve Smith: From on-set romance and her ‘fling’ confession to how he helped her through her ‘lowest point’

Lorraine Kelly, who appears on James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend, has been married to her husband Steve Smith for 31 years.

They got wed in 1992 and share one daughter, Rosie, who was born in 1994.

Lorraine and Steve – who is a TV cameraman – live in Buckinghamshire. Steve keeps a low public profile, but has previously appeared on his wife’s ITV show during lockdown, when Lorraine cut his locks with a hair trimmer. But how did the couple meet?

Steve Smith making a rare appearance on Lorraine… before his hair cut from his wife! (Credit: YouTube)

How Lorraine Kelly met her husband Steve Smith

Lorraine and Steve are said to have met when they worked together on TV-am. And according to reports, Lorraine knew he was the one for her immediately.

She is reported to have recalled: “He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, that’ll do, I’m having that.”

Furthermore, Lorraine made the first move.

She went on: “We were friends for a good year, then it all happened rather quickly when we had to do a shoot on location at Glencoe. We were staying in a tiny hotel in the middle of nowhere and I got him incredibly drunk on tequila before making my move. The way I remember it is that I leapt on him like a ninja and he had absolutely no defence!”

Lorraine Kelly poses for a picture alongside daughter Rosie and husband Steve Smith (Credit: Cover Images)

‘He still fancies me’

Three decades on, and Lorraine has previously indicated the couple still flirt with one another.

She previously told Women’s Weekly: “Of course intimacy is important at whatever stage of a relationship you’re in – you’ve got to keep that alive. After 30 years, Steve still fancies me.”

Lorraine also revealed Steve will even send her compliments while she’s on air!

She added: “He’s a real boob man and will text during the show if I’ve got a dress on to say: ‘Nice Boobs’! It’s good to still be flirty.”

Additionally, it seems Lorraine shares all her secrets with her hubby.

He would have wondered where I was and thought that maybe I was having a fling with somebody!

Having recently appeared on The Masked Singer, she admitted during an appearance on Graham Norton’s chat show that she did let Steve know she was taking part so he didn’t suspect she was up to anything behind his back!

“So, I had to tell my husband because I was away doing it. He would have wondered where I was and thought that maybe I was having a fling with somebody! So I did have to tell him,” she joked.

Lorraine’s husband urged her to ‘get help’ (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

‘I have a fantastic husband’

The devoted pair have also weathered tougher times together, including when she suffered with symptoms linked to the menopause.

Lorraine previously recalled a few years back: “I mean, it was basically my husband who said to me what I was going through. He said: ‘You need to get help, you need to go see the doctor because you’re not yourself. You’re used to getting too anxious, in pain… you’re tired.’

“And I just thought all of that was just the demands of the job. I got up very early, but I was always able to cope with all of that. I was sort of thriving on stress and the buzz of telly.”

She also separately said in 2019 about enduring issues for the first time while they were on holiday: “I was sitting with Steve and we were away in Spain and it was lovely, beautiful weather and all gorgeous and I just felt completely flat. I had no joy in my life at all. Of course I’m so lucky, I have a fantastic husband, great job, all of that and it was just horrific.”

