Pete Wicks and Danny Jones are set to appear on Loose Men next week, and viewers are divided.

The Strictly star and I’m A Celebrity champ’s latest gig was announced this week, with the pair sharing their excitement ahead of next week’s show.

However, it’s safe to say not everyone is looking forward to it quite as much as the boys…

Loose Men is returning along with Pete Wicks and Danny Jones (Credit: ITV)

Pete Wicks and Danny Jones join Loose Men

ITV has announced that the Loose Women spin-off, Loose Men, will be returning.

I’m A Celeb star Jordan Banjo will be making his comeback on the panel, as will This Morning hunk Craig Doyle.

And now it’s been revealed that Danny and Pete will be joining them too!

The show will air next Friday, February 5, in Loose Women’s usual slot from 12.30pm.

In a press release, ITV wrote: “The popular spin-off show is back for a special episode. The panel takes on the topics that matter and tackle taboos around men talking about their mental and physical health.

“Craig Doyle and Jordan Banjo will return to the studio. And, for the first time ever, be joined by Danny Jones and Pete Wicks to make up the star-studded panel.”

Pete Wicks fans are delighted he’s joining the Loose Men panel (Credit: ITV)

‘Strictly star with a heart of gold’

ITV then went on to say how the stars will discuss their own experiences, as well as answer questions around “male body trends, anxiety, relationship issues and experiences with alcohol”.

In a new promo, Craig announced the casting. Speaking of Jordan, he said: “You need a fella that’s quick on his feet.”

On Danny, he said: “A guy that can sing, that’s a jungle king!”

Speaking of Pete, he described him as “a Strictly star with a heart of gold”, before branding himself a “man with a plan”.

‘Delighted’

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “We’re delighted Danny and Pete will join Craig and Jordan for this episode, continuing Loose Men’s mission to kickstart the important conversations that will make a difference to those watching.

It needs a permanent shake-up.

“Our panellists never shy away from the big issues and this episode is no exception, with some of the most important and honest discussions to date – and of course, some surprises, cheeky chat and lunchtime laughs throughout too!”

Danny Jones completes the line-up (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

However, the reaction online is pretty divided.

“Have those men got nothing better to do with their lives?” winged one. “It needs a permanent shake-up, fed up looking at Linda and Coleen all the time,” said another.

“Considering they’ve all been in every reality show possible, wrote books and done endless interviews and podcasts, is there anything left they can talk about?” another said.

Deadpan, another commented: “This is amazing news, I’ve never been so excited.”

Not everyone feels the same, though, with Pete’s recent For Dogs’ Sake show and Strictly stint reserving him a place in many viewers’ hearts.

“Looking forward to this …….especially Pete. Seeing him use his fame to help animals makes a refreshing change to seeing celebs usually peddling fake tan on Instagram,” said one.

“Line-up looks great,” said another. “I’ll be tuning in!”

“I love to hear men’s opinions on different topics. More Loose Men please!” said another.

