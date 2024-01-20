All the clues Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are planning huge move to Australia

Today (January 20), married couple Lisa Faulkner and John Torode kick off their new ITV show, John & Lisa’s Food Trip Down Under, where they embark on an adventure across Australia.

During the five-week series, while travelling 500 miles along the beautiful coast of Western Australia, they will search for the very best local food and wine.

Lisa tied the knot with Australian chef John in 2019 and have since worked together on presenting John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen. The pair clearly have a great working relationship together and have expressed their love for Australia since filming the show. Here are all the clues that hint they could potentially ditch the UK for Down Under.

Lisa fell ‘in love’ with Australia while filming the show (Credit: ITV)

Lisa ‘fell in love’ with Western Australia

While filming John & Lisa’s Food Trip Down Under, Lisa fell “in love” with Western Australia.

“Australia is beautiful and just stunning. This was just a really wonderful trip and I was so surprised at how varied one area can be. The beaches, countryside, forests, wildlife – everything you could imagine within just a couple of hours of each other. It was incredible!” she said.

Despite being born in the country, the show allowed John to visit places he’s never been exposed to, describing the experience as a “dream come true”.

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner admit: ‘It really was a trip of a lifetime’

Lisa was left stunned when viewing the sights of Western Australia in the flesh.

She said: “It was one of those trips where every time I stepped out of the car, I did just look around and go ‘wow’. We take so much for granted and we are very lucky in our jobs, it really was a trip of a lifetime to see all these places during this series. I came back waxing lyrical about Margaret River – it was just amazing, it really was.”

Sounds like the perfect place to relocate, don’t you think?

John already has his next Aussie adventure planned (Credit: ITV)

John Torode has already planned his next Aussie adventure

It seems the couple just can’t get enough. John revealed that he already has a trip to the east coast of Queensland planned, stating: “Every time I go back to Australia I try to see a bit more.”

Lisa, however, hasn’t. But she’s eager to!

“I definitely want to return to Western Australia and to also see John’s family again – my wonderful father in law and brothers in law,” she said. “He just has the most wonderful family and I would love to spend a bit more time with them.”

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode admit they want to live in Australia

After the adventure of a lifetime, Lisa admitted they came home thinking they would love to live there.

“I mean if Australia wasn’t so far away we’d be there all the time,” she said.

Expressing her love for the country, Lisa enjoyed all aspects of what it has to offer, from the food, and “fantastic people,” to the Southern forest and sandy beach.

Read more: Lisa Faulker on the ‘unflattering’ nickname husband John Torode’s children gave her

John & Lisa’s Food Trip Down Under starts Saturday January 20 from 11.40am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.