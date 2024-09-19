The widow of the late Strictly star Len Goodman, Susan Barrett, and his son James are expected to receive a staggering amount of money after listing his long-standing private company into voluntary liquidation.

The dancing legend was a judge on Strictly between 2004 and 2016. From 2005, he was also a panelist on the US version, Dancing with the Stars, between 2005 and 2022. Six months after retiring, Len tragically died one day before his 79th birthday.

Len’s private company, Len’s Pleasurable Pastimes, was set up in 2009. The payout is expected to take place in a declaration of solvency filed at Companies House.

Strictly legend Len Goodman private company is worth millions

Len’s company is closing with a whopping £2 million in freehold property and £2.6 million in cash. In total, the company has an estimated realisable value of assets worth over £4.6 million.

Len’s widowed wife Sue never had any children with the former Strictly judge. He shared his son, James, with his ex-wife, fellow dance partner Cherry Kingston. The pair married when he was 28 years old. However, she later left him and married a French millionaire.

Len’s second wife Sue was a co-director of his business. She was also a dance instructor.

Len previously stated that Sue “likes to stay out of the limelight”. No stranger to cracking a joke, Len also insisted he was the perfect partner to sleep with in bed.

“I am good in bed, I don’t snore. I don’t take the duvet, I just lay there and go straight off to sleep. That’s all you want out of a bloke.”

How much was Len worth when he died?

Len Goodman was worth millions after his death on April 22, 2023.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the TV star was reportedly worth an impressive $18 million (£13.5 million).

Enjoying a career in entertainment since the late 1960s, Len clearly left a mark financially and culturally.

