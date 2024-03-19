John Torode and wife Lisa Faulkner share ‘extra special’ relationship first

Telly chefs John Torode and wife Lisa Faulkner have shared an “extra special” first in their relationship with fans.

MasterChef star John, 58, and former Celebrity MasterChef winner Lisa, 52, married in 2019. The couple have fronted John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen on ITV for the past five years, too.

And ahead of their return to ITV later this year for a ninth series of their show, John and Lisa have revealed an extra culinary bonus.

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner return to ITV later in 2024 (Credit: Geraint Warrington/ ITV Studios)

John Torode wife

Lisa and John are scheduled to be back on the box together for a new ten-part series in the autum.

As previously, John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen will air on Saturday mornings.

And to give fans a taster of what they can expect, there will be new foody themes joining the likes of ‘Top Traybakes’ and ‘Time Saving Treats on the programme.

Additionally, segments such as ‘Take 5’ (preparing dishes with just five key ingredients), ‘Breezy Brunches’ for leisurely weekends, and ‘Decadent Dishes’ will highlight the ultimate in comfort food.

And for those viewers hoping to get recipes from Lisa and John – who recently starred in John & Lisa’s Food Trip Down Under – all together in one place, a cookery book is on the way in September, too.

Lisa Faulkner: ‘We adore putting together these new dishes’ (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner book

A jubilant John celebrated: “We are back! We have been preparing for series 9 of Weekend Kitchen which has just been incredible. These dishes will blow your mind this autumn. To have our very first ever book together to go alongside it will make this series extra special too, we really cannot wait to reveal more soon!”

Our book will make this series extra special too.

Meanwhile, Lisa added: “We are so happy to be back for another brilliant series. Weekend Kitchen never feels like work for us which is why we love it so much. We adore putting together these new dishes and now to have all of our favourite recipes and more in one book fills me with such joy.”

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen returns to ITV in autumn 2024.

