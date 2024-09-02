Janette Manrara admits ‘it hurts my heart’ as she addresses Strictly backlash

Former Strictly pro Janette Manrara has revealed she’s been deeply affected by recent controversies surrounding the BBC dance show.

In a new interview, Janette spoke about the emotional challenges she’s facing as she juggles motherhood, a demanding career and the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the popular dance show.

The former dancer shares her one-year-old daughter Lyra with husband and returning Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec.

However, Janette admitted that balancing her personal and professional life has been a complex task.

Strictly star Janette Manrara on show scandal

In an interview with OK!, Janette addressed the backlash the show has faced in recent months, with some professional dancers being axed following complaints from their celebrity partners.

For Janette, who spent nearly a decade on the show and now presents its spin-off, It Takes Two, the criticism has been painful to witness.

“It absolutely hurts my heart. It breaks my heart, because I know how hard everybody works to make it such a wonderful show. So when you see the headlines and the things that have come out, it does hurt,” she said.

Janette went on to describe the show as a second family.

‘It’s probably why I never won!’

However, she also recognised the importance of creating a safe space for people to speak about their experiences.

“Nobody should feel like they’re not enjoying their experience on the show. Hopefully, now the steps have been put into place so it doesn’t happen again,” she said.

Regarding her experience as a Strictly pro, Janette maintained that her top priority was always the emotional state of her celebrity partner.

“Specifically, I can only speak from my experience – and Aljaž’s – and for us the priority has always been for our celebrities to enjoy themselves. It’s probably why I never won! But I always wanted my celebrity to have the best time.”

Reflecting on her own time on Strictly, Janette acknowledged that her journey was not always smooth.

Her first year on the show was particularly tough as she battled imposter syndrome and struggled to adapt to a new country, new job and the intense pressures of the dance competition.

These challenges marked a difficult period in her life. However, as she looks ahead, Janette’s focus is on her family and her work.

