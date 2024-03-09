James Martin’s very personal dig at his stepmother and how it led to father and son never speaking again

Telly chef James Martin made some strong remarks about his stepmother over a decade ago – and it is believed to have led to him and his dad ‘never speaking again’.

The Saturday Morning star, now 51, reportedly took aim at his father’s ex-wife – not James’ mother – in his 2009 autobiography Driven.

According to The Sun, the version of his book that was originally published contained a rather unflattering description of her appearance. Furthermore, an accusation (which was later withdrawn) was made regarding items from his childhood.

James Martin has previously indicated he does not speak with his dad (Credit: ITV.com)

James apologised

Reports claim James wrote his stepmum was “the ugliest woman he had ever met”.

Furthermore, he’s said to have alleged at the time that she torched keepsakes from when he was younger, including baby pictures.

However, James later apologised for his remarks. And the Mail on Sunday, which serialised the book, said in a statement at the time: “The celebrity chef James Martin has apologised to his father’s ex-wife over allegations in his autobiography Driven.

“Mr Martin accepts it was untrue to say his father’s then-girlfriend cruelly destroyed childhood mementoes of him and his sister.”

At the time his autobiography was published, James was not complimentary about his stepmother (Credit: ITV.com)

James Martin ‘not on speaking terms with his dad’

Additionally, reports claim James has since claimed Driven was his “biggest regret”. He is also said to have suggested he and his dad won’t ever make amends as they’re both “too stubborn”.

Furthermore, James is quoted as telling The Sun: “The only good thing from it was the realisation I would never speak to my father again.

I’ve accepted he will never be a part of my life.

“I’ve accepted he will never be a part of my life. I spent 12 years trying to get on with him. You never knew what was around the corner. It was always something like getting divorced or remarried, or a new woman. It was just relentless.

“I thought, I’ve had enough of this. I’m just going to separate completely.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Inside James Martin’s 12-year romance with ‘low-key’ girlfriend Louise

Meanwhile, James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV from 9.30am on Saturday March 9. James Martin’s French Adventure is on the same channel, same day, from 12.40pm.

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.