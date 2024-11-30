Former I’m A Celebrity star Melanie Sykes reportedly ended things with Steve Coogan for a heartbreaking reason.

Presenter Mel – who starred on I’m A Celeb in 2014 which is back on screens today (November 30) – and funnyman Steve are said to have struck up a romance back in February 2019 after meeting for the first time at a film premiere.

Just a few months later though, it was reported that their relationship had ended.

Steve and Mel reportedly dated a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Melanie Sykes and Steve Coogan

Back in February 2019, The Sun reported that Mel and Steve were rather keen on each other, and even reportedly spent the weekend at his countryside Sussex home to get to know each other.

A source told the publication that Melanie was really taken with the actor, and found him both charming and humorous.

“People who know them have been joking about how well Steve has done — and even using DJ Alan Partridge’s catchphrase back of the net,” the insider shared.

Mel is gutted it didn’t work out.

They then added: “The weekend together was a bit of a test of whether the relationship has legs — and it seems it has. Mel seems pretty smitten and head over heels with him. She’s been talking about him a lot to her friends.”

Melanie Sykes makes her point (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity star Melanie Sykes ‘gutted’

However, in December of that year, a source claimed mum-of-two Mel ended things over fears Steve wouldn’t commit.

“Mel is gutted it didn’t work out. But although she is disappointed, she is not that surprised,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“She was worried that he wasn’t committing and wasn’t keen on family stuff or getting too involved with her two teenage sons. She had a great time but also feared he might be more interested in staying single.”

Mel and Steve ‘never got too serious’

The insider went on to claim how Steve and Mel were “together properly for at least six months, after a period of wooing”.

They also described their romance as “close”, but noted how “it never got too serious”. The source said: “I think it was Mel who finally ended things. And there are no hard feelings on either side.”

I’m A Celebrity airs on Saturday (November 30) at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: Melanie Sykes ‘self-identifies’ as having Tourette’s two years after autism diagnosis

What do you think of this year’s I’m A Celeb series? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.