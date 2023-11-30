I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears left this year’s Dancing With the Stars and World’s Toughest Test early

Jamie Lynn Spears quit I’m A Celeb on medical grounds just two days after her campmate Grace Dent left the show.

The Zoey 101 actress, 32, was struggling to keep up with camp life and had been in floods of tears a number of times on I’m A Celebrity.

But this certainly isn’t the first show she’s left early in 2023…

Jamie Lynn quit the Worlds Toughest Test early (FOX / YouTube)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Earlier this year Britney Spears’s younger sister had an early exit from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. And the reason is one very familiar to viewers.

Jamie Lynn voluntarily withdrew from the military training series after just three episodes. She claimed she missed her two children Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5. The actress told fellow contestant Mel B that she didn’t think she could take part any longer.

She said: “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like a couple of hours, I miss them. So this is a very big leap for me.” Mel offered to help Jamie Lynn out if she stayed but the star’s mind was made up and she left.

She said at the time: “It probably goes back to a lot of things. Not only do I just love them and want to be with them, but also being away from them like this, even just for myself, it makes me feel like a crap mom, you know? They didn’t ask for their mom to be gone.”

Jamie Lynn was on Dancing With the Stars too (Credit: ABC / Disney+ / YouTube)

Dancing With the Stars

In October, Jamie Lynn became a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. According to Variety, she earned $125,000, which is the standard pay for a celebrity who completes rehearsals and two weeks of competition.

However, Jamie Lynn and her partner Alan Bersten were voted off the show in week two after they performed their cha-cha-cha routine.

“Alan, you’re the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for. I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That’s a win by all accounts in what I set out to do,” she said on Instagram after her exit.

Jamie Lynn Spears left I’m A Celeb yesterday (Credit: ITVX)

I’m a Celebrity

Yesterday, ITV confirmed she had left the jungle on medical grounds.

“Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities,” they said in a statement.

Viewers flocked to social media and sent their good wishes to the star.

One wrote: “So proud of Jamie because she’s come so far in such a short amount of time. Sometimes it just gets too much for someone especially Jamie who is from the States. She should be proud of herself.”

Another added: “I’m not surprised after last night’s episode. Can’t say I’m not disappointed,’ another shared.

A third added: ‘Given last night’s episode I can’t say I’m shocked.”

Another commented: “That’s sad. Good luck to her. It’s brutal in there. I guess it’s the survival of the fittest.”

