I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears was in tears during tonight’s show as she spoke about the time her eldest daughter nearly died.

The star – whose older sister is none other than Britney Spears – opened up to her campmates about the harrowing experience in an emotional conversation.

Jamie Lynn got emotional (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Jamie Lynn opens up

During tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity, Jamie Lynn spoke about the time a freak accident almost took her daughter’s life.

Jamie Lynn revealed that in 2017, her daughter drowned. However, she thankfully survived.

“I almost lost my oldest daughter… she drowned and we couldn’t save her. We tried really hard. She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond. This is in 2017. She was 8 or 9 or something like that,” she explained.

She then went on to say that it didn’t feel “real”. Her mother-in-law then phoned 911, and the ambulance arrived.

Jamie recounted the harrowing experience (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Jamie Lynn on harrowing experience

Jamie Lynn then continued. “When they [emergency services] got there, she was not alive. They took her from me and they incubated her.”

Tearfully, she then said: “I was sitting on the rocks, I’d thrown up on myself, the adrenalin, then I heard her [my mother-in-law] call my mum and say, ‘Lynne, we’ve lost Maddie.’ Then the firefighter came over 3 seconds later and was like, ‘We’ve got a pulse, we’ve got a pulse'”.

“They airlifted her… she’s hooked up on life support, breathing machines and all that,” she said. “They come in, a priest to read her her last rights, and when they did, her body physically sat up, her spirit responded to it for whatever reason.

“She got better and better every day and walked out of the hospital. This has no repercussions. So that’s when I became Catholic. For about five minutes I thought I’d lost my daughter and then I was given the miracle of having her back,” she said.

“My biggest fear was she was going to die thinking her momma wasn’t trying to save her,” she then added.

I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears was supported by fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans praise Jamie Lynn

Some fans were affected by Jamie’s story. “I’m crying. Speechless,” one ITV viewer tweeted. “My god that’s awful, absolutely awful,” another said.

“This was heartbreaking to hear,” a third wrote.

Fans of the show also took to social media to praise the American singer in general.

“I’m really warming to Jamie-Lynn Spears… so glad she stayed,” one fan tweeted. “I’m really liking Jamie-Lynne, she’s probably my favourite now she seems the most real,” another said.

“I was never expecting to like Jamie-Lynn. But she is lovely,” a third said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans delighted as Danielle Harold does trial alongside Josie Gibson following Grace Dent’s exit

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.