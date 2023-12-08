I’m A Celeb viewers have been left fuming after Nigel Farage spoke to fellow 2023 campmate Sam Thompson “like a dog”.

Nigel, the camp’s sous chef, was trying to serve up the fish he’d gutted and prepared to the rest of the camp, while head chef Sam – who has ADHD – was getting overexcited after the camp reacted well to the meal he’d made.

Sam has previously discussed how he’s liable to get overexcited (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s not over, sit down’

Nigel, who was trying to concentrate on finishing the fish, said to Sam: “Sam, it’s not over, sit down.”

Sam responded, and the pair had a brief argument, before Nigel discussed his fellow chef in the Bush Telegraph. He said: “Sam gets excited about every achievement. Being at his side now, as the chefs, occasionally he would infuriate me beyond comprehension.”

Why’s Nigel telling him to sit down like a dog?

Fans were furious and rushed to criticise Nigel over on X. One asked: “Why is Farage telling Sam to sit down? Who does he think he’s talking to, a dog?” Another said: “I hate the way Nigel speaks to Sam, so condescending.” “Why’s Nigel telling him to sit down like a dog?” asked another. “Please don’t speak to Sam like a dog. Nigel is an actual [bleep],” said another.

“Nigel, watch your tone telling Sam to sit down like that,” said another, while one more replied, simply: “Leave Sam alone Nigel, you nasty bully.”

Not the first time the pair have clashed on I’m A Celeb 2023

It came after both contestants clashed over the rice burning in the camp. As campmate Marvin Humes said of the situation: “One’s blaming the other, Sam’s blaming Nigel, Nigel’s blaming Sam.”

Nigel, who camp leader Danielle Harold made sous chef, left the rice boiling and was under the impression that Sam was keeping an eye on it. But Sam went for a lie down, which turned into a nap, until he was awoken by the smell of burning.

Sam told the Bush Telegraph: “I don’t know if I’ve burnt the rice. I don’t know who has burnt the rice.”

Meanwhile, Nigel reiterated that he’d told Sam the rice was reducing, and that there was only enough water in the pan “for the moment”. He went on to blame Sam, saying: “Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. He’s ruined the rice.”

Other campmates, including Tony Bellew, got involved (Credit: ITV)

Tony Bellew then got involved, saying to Sam: “You had one job Sam. You’re head chef. You fell asleep on the job.”

Nigel did defend Sam at this point, saying: “To be fair, he’s taken full responsibility.”

Former Made in Chelsea star Sam admitted that communication between him and Nigel was “lacking”, and accused him of throwing him under the bus as he didn’t hear him ask him to watch the rice. But ultimately, he took responsibility as head chef.

