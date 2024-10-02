Last night’s Great British Bake Off was pretty explosive – with one 2024 contestant forced to throw in the (tea) towel and two others suffering incidents which left the rest of the bakers in shock.

And that’s before the first contestant was eliminated!

Alison Hammond consoled Jeff as he left The Great British Bake Off 2024 last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Great British Bake Off 2024: Biscuit Week turns into a nightmare

Last night (October 1), Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcomed the bakers into the tent for Biscuit Week.

And, after falling ill last week, Jeff decided to leave the series after feeling “woozy” and seeking medical help ahead of the technical challenge.

“I’ve had enough. I’m done,” he said as he walked off. The camera panned to the other bakers in the tent who expressed their surprise. “He’s gone, gone?” asked concerned contestant Mike. “Oh bless him.”

Jeff made it as far as the grounds before host Alison Hammond embraced him. “Are you alright Jeff?” she asked, as he replied: “I’m done.” Alison told him: “You tried man. You tried.”

Illiyin fainted on The Great British Bake Off last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Illiyin faints

Disaster also struck as the bakers got to work on their showstoppers.

After finishing her biscuit puppet theatre, baker Illiyin complained of feeling “dizzy”. The next thing we knew, a member of the crew could be heard calling for a medic as she was seen laying down on the floor of the tent.

The other bakers looked on in shock as Illiyin was placed in the recovery position, and they were informed that she needed privacy.

Noel Fielding took over, presenting her bake to Paul and Prue, as Alison said: “After fainting, Illiyin is still recovering with the medical team.”

Once she got back to her feet, she made light of the situation and said: “Handshake first episode, fainting the second.”

Dylan was the next one hitting the floor! (Credit: Channel 4)

‘They’re dropping like bloody flies’

That wasn’t all the drama, though.

As the showstoppers continued to be judged by Paul and Prue a clatter was heard in the tent. The camera quickly panned round to see baker Dylan had fallen off of his stool and onto the floor.

Getting up, he explained that he’d stretched over to pick up his water bottle when he took a tumble.

“What the hell is going on?!” Paul exclaimed, as Dylan laughed. Baker Andy quipped: “They’re dropping like bloody flies!”

Hazel exits the show

After all of that it was time for the judges to decide who to eliminate.

After the very eventful episode, eventually it was decided that Sumayah was the new star baker. And, sadly for Essex girl Hazel, 71, she was handed the news that she’d be heading home.

Next week it’s bread week, the week most feared by contestants given that it’s Paul’s speciality, so we dread to think what’ll happen!

The Great British Bake Off 2024 continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

