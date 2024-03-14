Good Morning Britain today: Mark Labbett’s girlfriend Hayley makes ‘dig’ at Neil Jones’ fiancée Chyna during debate about flirting

On Good Morning Britain today, Mark Labbett’s girlfriend appeared to take a ‘swipe’ at Neil Jones’ fiancée Chyna Mills.

The ITV show returned for another instalment on Thursday (March 14). Ed Balls and Susanna Reid were back at the helm, along with Kate Garraway.

But things took an awkward turn at the end of the show when it came to the debate of the day – which some viewers dubbed “mindless drivel”.

The pair spoke about partners flirting (Credit: ITV)

Hayley and Chyna on Good Morning Britain today

Joining the GMB hosts, was Hayley Palmer, the girlfriend of The Chase star Mark Labbett. Love Island star Chyna Mills, who is the fiancée of Strictly dancer Neil Jones, also made an appearance.

The pair were there to discuss whether it is disrespectful to flirt in front of your partner to get better service at restaurants or airlines. Hayley, claimed it was not okay and would “never flirt” to get a better table and upgrade, while Chyna didn’t mind and dubbed it “harmless”.

Chyna said Neil is ‘amazing’ at flirting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island star says Strictly beau is ‘really good’ at flirting

Talking about Neil’s flirting abilities, Chyna said: “He’s really good at it! When we were just on holiday, he managed to get us an upgrade on our flight, like it was amazing!”

He managed to get us an upgrade on our flight, like it was amazing!

Describing his technique, she said: “You have to be really kind and not creepy with it. Be overly nice and butter them up a little bit.”

Hayley appeared to take a swipe at Chyna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Chase star’s girlfriend ‘takes swipe’

But Hayley was not impressed. Susanna asked: “If Mark did that, what would you think?” She replied: “No, not at all! If we want an upgrade, we’ll pay for an upgrade.

“And Mark is always very respectful of me in front of other people. He’s always making sure that I’m okay, and he makes me feel really good about myself which is what makes it a really lovely and respectful relationship.”

Chyna then replied: “But you have to both be on the same page, me and Neil we both respect and love each other, and we sort of laugh about it. Because it’s like: ‘Oh we didn’t have to pay for it and we got it for free.'”

Hayley fired back: “I get that, but honestly, if we wanted an upgrade we would go: ‘Let’s just pay for it.'”

Good Morning Britain fans slam debate as ‘pointless’

GMB viewers were not too keen on the debate. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Well that was [expletive] riveting and pointless.”

Someone else added: “Another daft two-minute slot to fill in, dear lord.” A third fumed: “Absolute mindless drivel.” Another wrote: “With so much going on this is what you talk about?”

