GMB host Ben Shephard left speechless as Andi Peters teases him over ‘big bucks’ salary

GMB presenter Ben Shephard was left gobsmacked after Andi Peters made an awkward dig about his “big bucks” salary.

The incident occurred when Ben, 49, made a joke about Myleene Klass, 45, and daughter Ava, 16. The mum-and-daughter duo appeared on yesterday’s (Thursday, December 21) episode of Good Morning Britain for a musical performance. He said: “‘Look at the Klasses, they’re all class!”

GMB Ben Shephard felt awkward after Andi Peters dig about his wage

Andi, 53, then said: “I see what he did there! That’s why he gets the big bucks,” before he added: “allegedly.”

Ben then looked to the camera awkwardly and forced a laugh before co-host Ranvir Singh changed the subject. According to reports in The Sun, Ben could bag an annual salary of £555,000 if he becomes the new permanent host on This Morning.

Ben Shephard felt awkward after Andi Peters dig (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

However, this is less than the salary of former hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who were reportedly paid £700,000 annually for their roles.

Meanwhile, Cat Deeley, who was set to join Ben, has reportedly turned down the job. ITV bosses were said to be “gutted” after she decided to return to America to host So You Think You Can Dance instead.

Cat Deeley turned down This Morning

It seems that bosses are now testing out a different rota of presenters. Josie Gibson – another favourite for the role – returned from her stint on I’m a Celebrity this week.

Yesterday’s (Thursday, December 21) episode saw her presenting alongside Chris Doyle.

“Should be made permanent hosts as they seem to have good chemistry together.”

Another said: “Think both of ye should be made permanent hosts ye are the best on it.”

A third added: “You’re such a Natural Josie and Craig is also very Natural. You both should get the full-time job Presenting the Show.”And a fourth added: “You and Craig should be the new hosts!”

In other news, Josie was taken into the hospital with severe tonsillitis. She told her This Morning co-host: “I had to go to A&E last Friday and I’ve never seen A&E so busy in my whole life. The queues were out the door and you could see everybody was just rushing around, doing the best that they could do.”

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

