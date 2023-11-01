GBBO fans call for Noel Fielding to be axed: ‘Not funny – time for change’

Things are heating up in the GBBO 2023 tent, but host Noel Fielding is making some viewers’ blood boil.

The comedian joined the Great British Bake Off in 2017 when it moved over to Channel 4.

Fans were initially resistant, with the show’s move seeing the departure of Bake Off legends Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

However, along with his then-co-presenter Sandi Toksvig, regular Paul Hollywood, and newbie judge Prue Leith, the show soon picked up a loyal fan base.

The format stayed the same, with Noel going on to present the show alongside Matt Lucas after Sandi left and, from this season, Alison Hammond.

Now a Bake Off regular, viewers are used to his antics and quirks. However, after Tuesday’s outing (October 31), some are saying that the star needs to step away from the show.

Noel threw a lemon across the tent that didn’t end well (Credit: Channel 4)

GBBO 2023: Noel Fielding and his antics

The strong words came after the host went for laughs while talking to hopeful baker Saku. Noel asked Saku if she thought he could hit a saucepan across tent with a lemon. He then threw the lemon from her the work station only to break a light and distract the bakers.

One onlooker posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Noel’s antics on #gbbo are not funny. He doesn’t belong on this show. Time for change.”

Sharing an image of Noel throwing the Lemon, another said: “Noel is an actual menace #GBBO.”

The insults kept coming as one social media user added: “Thank god for Alison because if I were one of those poor bakers stressing out and crying while Noel just breaks [bleep] and does Yoda impressions, I think I’d hit him #GBBO.”

“He’s never funny – he just gets in the way,” said another viewer. “He spoils a good show,” said another. “I love the #GBBO but Noel Fielding needs to be replaced. I don’t know if the ‘jokes’ are scripted, but his constant double entendres are wearing thin,” said another.

Noel’s lemon caused quite the stir after it smashed part of the set (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Mental cakedown’

Other observations came when popular baker Cristy was upset over an issue with her showstopper bake, with Noel continuing his usual antics while Alison consoled the baker.

“Can’t get over Noel doing a Yoda impression while Cristy is crying about her chocolate breaking #GBBO,” a spectator said.

Another added: “Not Noel doing a Yoda impression while she’s having a mental cakedown #GBBO.”

One sarcastically jabbed: “Give Noel Fielding credit where it’s due. He’s good at reading situations and not making a tense moment worse with [bleep] jokes.”

Luckily for both Cristy and Saku, Noel’s behaviour didn’t stop them from impressing the judges. Both avoided elimination but Dana’s Botanical Week showstopper fell short and resulted in her exit from the competition.

And luckily for Noel, not everyone feels the same. One fan said: “I cannot imagine a world without Noel being the face of Bake Off, protect this man at all costs.” Another added: “He is the ONLY reason that I have watched the show since it transferred to Channel 4!”

This season so far

12 contestants stepped into the tent this year in hopes of not only being the Star Baker but winning the competition.

It has been dramatic for elimination with no one leaving two weeks ago but two bakers being booted last week.

Amos was the first to leave the tent, followed by Keith and then Abbi. After Tasha took a funny turn no one went home in week four. However that resulted in Nicky and Rowan becoming the fourth and fifth to go in a double elimination in we ek five. Dana joined them this week.

