Passenger star Debbie Rush – aka Corrie’s Anna Windass – has two soap star children!

Debbie Rush portrays Terry Jackson in the bonkers thriller Passenger on ITV1, but she’s best known for her rather legendary performance as Anna Windass in Corrie.

And the actress isn’t the only soap star in the family!

This week, Debbie appears in the eerie Twin-Peaks-esque drama Passenger, alongside the likes of Jack James Ryan, Barry Sloane, Daniel Ryan, Nico Mirallegro, and Wunmi Mosaku.

The high-profile role comes six years after she left Weatherfield. So why did she leave the ITV soap? Where is her character now? And who are her soap star children?

Here’s everything you need to know about Passenger star Debbie Rush…

Who plays Terry Jackson on Passenger?

Actress Debbie Rush portrays Terry Jackson in the cast of Passenger on ITV1. Terry is estranged from husband Derek Jackson, who is played by The Bay fave Daniel Ryan.

The character of Terry is a forensic analyst, who becomes involved in the mysterious goings-on in the small fictional town of Chadder Vale.

Husband Derek Jackson is the owner of the local bread factory, which is the main source of employment for many in the town. He’s trying to get back with his wife Terry, but is also hiding a secret of his own. Basically whatever those strange deliveries are? He knows all about them!

What is Debbie Rush famous for?

Debbie Rush is an actress most famous for playing Anna Windass in the cast of Coronation Street (see below).

She’s been on our screens ever since 2006, when she first popped up as Mrs. Jones in Hollyoaks: In the City, a spin-off focusing on Lisa and Ben as they returned to Liverpool.

Debbie subsequently appeared in episodes of The Street, and Shameless, before winning her life-changing role in Corrie. After leaving the ITV soap in 2018, the TV star played Julia in Inside No 9, and Daphne Bishop in Brassic.

In 2024, she appears in all six episodes of Passsenger.

Debbie has also starred in several films, including the horror film Salvage, and TV movie Florence Nightingale.

Is Debbie Rush in Emmerdale?

Contrary to popular opinion, Debbie Rush has never starred in Emmerdale.

However, her daughter Poppy has been on a rival soap. Read more about Debbie Rush’s famous family below.

Debbie Rushed played Gary Windass’ mother Anna in Coronation Street

Actress Debbie joined the cast of Corrie in 2008. She played Anna Windass, Gary‘s mum in the ITV soap, and announced her decision to leave the series in July 2017.

The future Roy’s Rolls waitress moved to Weatherfield in 2008, with her husband Eddie and son Gary moved. However, the family immediately embarked on a long-running feud with their neighbours, the Platts.

In 2010, Anna pushed to become foster parents, which eventually led to her splitting with Eddie, as he couldn’t cope with troubled young Faye. Anna subsequently got close to builder Owen Armstrong and, having adopted Faye, they became a family unit.

Things got worse for the family in 2013 when they were blackmailed by Owen’s business partner, the super-villain Pat Phelan. Anna slept with him in order for him to release Gary and Owen from their contract.

In 2016, Pat Phelan returned to make Anna’s life a misery. He set Anna up to be blamed for pushing Seb Franklin off his ladder in 2017. Anna was subsequently wrongfully convicted of attempted murder. She was eventually released when Pat Phelan was revealed to be a multiple murderer. Anna fatally stabbed Pat. She left Weatherfield for a new life in Durham.

Her last episode was broadcast on June 01, 2018.

What is Debbie Rush doing now?

Since leaving Corrie, Debbie has starred in a few TV shows, including Inside No 9, Brassic, and now Passenger. Debbie called it a “dream come true” to be on Inside No 9.

As well as her acting career, she is busy being a mum of three, and a grandmother!

How old is Debbie Rush? Where is she from?

Debra Ann Smith was born on March 29, 1966, in Castleton, Derbyshire.

She is 57 years of age.

Debbie was in her thirties when she trained at the Manchester School of Acting.

Who is Debbie Rush’s husband?

Debbie Rush is married to her husband Andrew Rush.

The pair wed in 1989 – when Debbie was 23. They’ve been married for 25 this year. That’s their silver wedding anniversary!

Who is Debbie Rush’s famous family? Does she have kids?

Debbie and her husband Andrew have three children together – Tom, Poppy and William.

Both Poppy and William followed in their mum’s footsteps and pursued a career in acting. William Rush, 19, is a British actor, best known for his role in the BBC One drama series Waterloo Road. He played Josh Stevenson from 2009 to 2013.

He’a also appeared in Shameless, Grange Hill, The Street, Vera, and Drop Dead Gorgeous. Willian even starred as Ian in one episode of Corrie in 2014, while his mum was still on the show.

In 2016, William auditioned for series 13 of The X Factor and made it through to the six-chair challenge, the third of four elimination stages. He continues to sing in clubs, and his mum often posts his performances on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Debbie’s daughter Poppy has also appeared in soaps. The singer and actor played Sophie Dodd in EastEnders in 2016. She’s also popped up in Mount Pleasant, Love Matters and Jinx.

She has also performed as the vocalist with family band The Sticks.

Passenger is currently available to watch on ITVX.

