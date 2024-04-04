Adrian Schiller, who appeared as a guest star in Death in Paradise season 10 back in 2021, has died aged 60.

His family issued a statement earlier today (April 4), with his devastated sister Ginny posting a statement on the actor’s Twitter page.

She said that the family has set up a trust for the actor’s young son Gabriel. He also leaves behind partner Milena.

Adrian Schiller in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Death in Paradise star Adrian Schiller dies

A statement read: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss. His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.

I’m so sorry to let you all know that our beloved brother Adrian died suddenly at home yesterday.

“A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco.”

Posting on Twitter, Ginny added: “Dear all. This is Ginny. I’m so sorry to let you all know that our beloved brother Adrian died suddenly at home yesterday.

“He had so many very dear friends – sorry to those of you who are learning about this here.”

She then added: “We will say more about funeral and/or memorial plans in due course. For now, we’re taking things one step at a time, supporting Milena and Gabriel as best we can and trying to get our heads around the unimaginable.

“Please don’t send flowers but if anyone wants to make a gesture, we will be setting up Trust for Gabriel.”

So far, the fund has raised almost £3,000. You can donate here.

Adrian leaves behind a partner and young son (Credit: Splash News)

Adrian’s role in BBC crime drama

The actor appeared in two episodes of the BBC crime drama Death in Paradise as Pasha Verdinikov.

His character was a pianist who was brutally killed in an apparent burglary, and DI Neville Parker (played by Ralf Little) investigated the murder.

On TV, he’s played Aethelhelm in The Last Kingdom, Mr Penge in Victoria, Daniel Drewe in Black Earth Rising, Uncle in Doctor Who and Otho in Raised by Wolves.

On the big screen, he’s been in Beauty and the Beast (as Monsieur D’arque) and Suffragette (as David Lloyd George).

