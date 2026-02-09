The Voice UK singer Dean Franklin dies aged 36 eight weeks after shock cancer diagnosis

Dean Franklin, a singer who appeared on The Voice UK, has died at the age of 36, his family has announced.

Dean, who died over the weekend, was diagnosed with stage four oesophageal cancer eight weeks ago. By the time his cancer was diagnosed, it had spread to his liver and was incurable.

Sadly, last night, Dean’s mum Marie shared an image of her son, surrounded by his family, as she posted a statement on Facebook announcing his death.

Marie wrote on Facebook: “I never wanted to share this news with you all so soon.

“As a family we are truly heartbroken to announce that our precious boy Dean Franklin, who fought so courageously over 8 weeks and 3 days, passed over at 21.39pm last night. He was surrounded by love.”

She went on to share: “I have been getting messages from people this morning and wanted, as his ma, to manifest my son’s courage to share with you all.

“As a family we will post in more length when we are able. Until then, please know that the love you gave to our Dean and all of us has meant so very much.”

Dean was mentored by Paloma Faith on the show in 2016.

He announced last month that he was starting chemotherapy. Dean even carried out a final busking gig to help try and raise money for his 17-year-old daughter Mya’s future.

Emma Willis sends ‘so much love’

Emma Willis, host of The Voice UK, was among those sending her support to Dean as he fought the disease. She posted: “Sending you so much love Dean.”

Following Dean’s death, his mum Marie received an outpouring of support. One follower said: “Sending you all my love and strength at this difficult time. RIP beautiful Dean.” “I’m so sorry to hear of your truly heartbreaking news,” said another.

A third added: “Absolutely heartbreaking. Life is so unfair.”

