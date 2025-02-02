Dancing On Ice star Oti Mabuse on ‘struggles’ over the way she looks: ‘It’s actually quite hurtful’

Oti Mabuse is back with more vim and vigour than ever before following her stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle – with a novel and judging duties on Dancing On Ice already underway.

But she’s struggled over the years with regard to body image and self-confidence.

The reality TV star welcomed her daughter in late 2023. A year later, she celebrated a major milestone in her journey as a mother.

She headlined a short-lived breakfast show for ITV earlier in 2023. And its brevity taught her valuable lessons about success and failure.

Sadly, she’s also struggled on a personal level…

After a transformative two years, Oti’s approach to TV is a little different to before (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Oti Mabuse on ‘struggles’ over body image and self-confidence

Like most of us, beneath her always-cheerful exterior and evident abundance of talents, Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse has had her share of struggles when it comes to positivity and body image.

I look completely different from how other women look. Completely different. But I’m doing it anyway.

“I guess I’ve always been about body positivity and women feeling comfortable in their own skin, but when a picture has been taken of you, and someone goes out of their way to make you feel terrible, that’s not nice,” she told The Times of being trolled in January 2025.

Despite her many successes, Oti experiences slumps just like the rest of us (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Dance star turns her hand towards novel writing

Oti added: “That’s actually quite hurtful. I’ve struggled with it for years and I guess I’m still working through it, trying not to let those comments get to me.”

She added that, now, she’s of the mindset that, despite the haters commenting on her curves, she’s going to step up and enjoy her life and career regardless.

“I’m trying to still be like: ‘Look, I’m here, I’m curvy.’ I look completely different from how other women look. Completely different. But I’m doing it anyway,” the defiant star said.

