Dancing On Ice pro Molly Lanaghan has opened up about the heartbreak she endured just before making her debut on the hit ITV show.

The 26-year-old skating star recently returned to the UK after a decade abroad.

In a new interview, she revealed that her split from her long-term boyfriend and skating partner, Dmitre Razgulajevs, left her navigating both emotional turmoil and a major life transition.

Dance pro Molly made her debut in the 2025 series (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice pro Molly opens up about breakup

The split happened in January 2024, Molly revealed. Months later, she decided to relocate from Canada – where she’d been living for 10 years – back to her hometown of Doncaster, after landing her big break on Dancing On Ice .

Speaking candidly to The Mirror, Molly opened up about the end of her seven-year relationship.

“My last relationship was with my last skating partner. That was a long seven-year relationship, and when we finished skating together, we ended our relationship,” she shared.

The end of their romantic and professional partnership coincided with Molly’s return to the UK and her new chapter on Dancing On Ice.

“I’m out of that and now in the show – I just wanted to focus on it and live in the moment. I’m really lucky that I can focus on myself right now.”

Returning to Doncaster after 10 years away was a big step for Molly. However, her new role on Dancing On Ice – alongside Corrie favourite Sam Aston – has given her a fresh sense of purpose.

“In October when training for the series started, I moved back. It’s nice to be back home,” she shared.

Molly is paired with Coronation Street star Sam Aston (Credit: ITV)

Molly’s friendship with Sam Aston

Her partnership with Coronation Street actor Sam Aston has also been a source of distraction.

The pair quickly bonded, and Sam’s family have welcomed Molly into their circle. She calls his wife and kids “lovely”. And she said she’s met his siblings over Sunday lunch.

But while Molly’s Dancing On Ice debut has been filled with highlights, it hasn’t come without challenges.

Sam suffered a painful shoulder dislocation during rehearsals ahead of their performance to The Who’s Baba O’Riley. Despite the injury, the pair pushed through and scored an impressive 29 points for their routine.

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern addressed Sam’s injury during the show. He revealed that the actor had to have his shoulder popped back into place before taking to the ice.

Meanwhile, fans praised Sam’s determination on social media.

“Sam is brilliant! Despite the stumble and the accident before tonight’s performance, he still carried on and didn’t give up. Well done, Sam,” one viewer tweeted.

Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

