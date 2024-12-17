Dancing On Ice bosses have reportedly made a major change to the skate-off format in an attempt to ease the pressure on celebrities and prioritise their wellbeing during the intense ITV competition.

Now, couples who land in the bottom two will no longer have to perform a brand new routine, a report claims.

Instead, they will repeat the dance they showcased earlier in the episode. This will help reduce the workload and training stress for contestants.

Dancing On Ice will return in 2025 with one major change (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice on ITV

The decision comes in the wake of Strictly Come Dancing’s recent controversies. Concerns over the treatment and demands placed on performers led to a renewed focus on wellbeing across challenge-based reality TV shows.

An insider opened up to The Sun: “On Dancing On Ice, in the past, all the couples had to prepare a special skate-off dance which would be ready in case they were voted into the bottom two.

“But that meant on top of learning their main routine, any group dances – and sometimes more – the pairs were in most cases having to learn a dance that went to waste.”

“Bosses have rethought the plan moving forward,” the insider continued. “Couples in the bottom two will now be asked to simply repeat the same dance that they performed on the main show. Duty of care was also paramount on DOI, but the new approach will reduce the demands on everyone and makes the most sense in terms of training schedules and efficiency.”

Dancing On Ice takes action after Strictly Come Dancing scandal

Dancing On Ice has gruelling physical demands. Due to this, ITV bosses want to focus on safeguarding both the professional skaters and celebrity contestants.

Earlier this year, Strictly faced backlash following allegations that pro dancer Graziano Di Prima had reportedly kicked Zara McDermott during rehearsals.

Despite Di Prima’s denial, he didn’t compete in the 2024 series.

Following the fallout, Dancing On Ice has taken extra steps to ensure the wellbeing of its cast.

Vanessa Bauer praised the changes made by ITV (Credit: Cover Images)

ITV has reportedly now implemented a 24-hour hotline for contestants and professionals to voice any concerns “without fear of abuse”.

Sources also revealed that all 12 participating celebrities received a six-page letter outlining the physical and mental challenges of the show. The letter also outlined and reinforced the importance of mutual respect and appropriate conduct.

In addition, the letter reportedly reads: “Winning should never come at the expense of integrity and respect.”

Meanwhile, pro skater Vanessa Bauer praised the introduction of the hotline.

“We were all made aware. All the girls were made aware and the celebrities – that there’s a helpline that we can call at any time of the day, every single day,” she told The Sun.

“So we are very well looked after at ITV. It is comforting to know, and I’m putting myself out there – I think it’s very necessary.”

