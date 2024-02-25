The biggest Dancing On Ice weight losses over the years – from 2.5 stone to achieving a ‘new body’

Dancing On Ice stars have dropped significant amounts while taking part in the ITV skating show – these are the biggest weight losses from over the years.

Claire appeared on the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice (Credit: Cover Images)

Claire Sweeney

Coronation Street actress Claire was a 2024 contestant and recently left the show after being voted off. However, although she didn’t make the final, she did achieve some weight loss it seems!

The star recently told Woman’s Own that she had lost some weight since training for the show. But she didn’t reveal how much.

She said: “The [other] day the VT [person] who films me for Dancing on Ice said I’d lost weight and I was absolutely thrilled by that!

“When you get older, your body shape changes, nothing’s as slender as it used to be and I love my food so it’s a daily battle.”

Brian McFadden shed several pounds during DOI (Credit: YouTube)

Brian McFadden

Westlife star Brian turned up to make an impact for the 2019 series – and placed fourth as he made it to the semi-finals.

He revealed he’d lost 7lbs – half a stone – within the first four weeks of the telly competition.

Wes Nelson lost around 1.5 stone (Credit: YouTube)

Wes Nelson

The former Love Island hunk was known for looking jacked to the gills during his time in the Casa Amor villa.

However, DOI saw 2019 runner-up Wes lose around 1.5 stone – and he reckoned it affected his muscle mass.

He is reported to have said while he was competing: “This is the first week my body’s started to break down completely.

“I’ve lost 10kg of muscle. It’s a lot, but even though I’ve got smaller in size I think I’ve got stronger.”

Mark Little: ‘I’ve got this new body, help me show it off’ (Credit: YouTube)

Mark Little

Former Neighbours star Mark didn’t have to worry about looking buff when he played Joe Mangel on the Aussie soap.

But the weight loss he enjoyed in the few weeks he featured on DOI – he was the first celeb out in 2019 – is believed to have led to him asking for skimpier costumes.

Mark recalled: “They started me off in a floppy denim shirt, for goodness sake. Where’s my velvet? Satin? Diamante? So I told them, ‘I’ve lost over two stone since I started training. I’ve got this new body, help me show it off’. I have some form, even though I’m an old fella.

“A shirt slashed to the navel? Yes, come on. As an Aussie, I could have skated in my budgie smugglers.”

The Vivienne was ‘in the best shape of their life’ (Credit: YouTube)

The Vivienne

Preparing for the rink saw The Vivienne undergo a complete transformation.

They revealed before they competed for the first time in 2023: “It’s got me in the best shape of my life. I lost nearly two stone!”

Gemma Collins lost a significant amount of weight on DOI (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Collins

Similarly, The GC’s exertions led to her losing a whopping two stone during the 2019 series.

She said in December 2018 in the weeks running up to her performances alongside Matt Evers: “I’ve dropped two dress sizes already but it doesn’t matter how slim my body gets my face always carries weight.”

James Jordan lost 2.5 stone! (Credit: YouTube)

James Jordan

Not content with being a series winner, James probably also takes home the trophy for biggest Dancing On Ice weight loss ever. He reportedly lost two-and-a-half stone.

He’d previously admitted to gaining weight in the years following his Strictly Come Dancing departure in 2013.

James had told The Sun at one point: “I have been skinny for most of my life and worked really hard but after I quit Strictly I wanted to enjoy life. I stopped exercising and would eat out all the time and socialise with friends.”

But it seems being involved in DOI helped him achieve some health aims.

James said in January 2019: “I put on a lot of weight and I didn’t feel healthy. And when I got offered to do Dancing on Ice I thought: ‘I’ve got to do something about this.'”

Dancing On Ice 2024 is next on ITV on Sunday February 25 at 6.30pm.

