Daisy May Cooper appeared on Loose Women today to promote her new book, Hexy B***h.

Her new book explores her unexplained brushes with the paranormal. It was here that Daisy May was brought to tears, whilst discussing “hearing signs” of her late best friend’s spirit.

The star reflected on her tragic loss (Credit: ITV / Loose Women / Youtube)

Daisy May Cooper brought to tears on Loose Women

The This Country star explained her interest in the “real and unreal” began as a child, when her mum’s sister sadly died at 30 years old in a car accident.

“I think it was her desperation for validation that her sister had gone on somewhere and that she wasn’t lost forever,” Daisy explained. “As a kid, I was constantly dragged around these terrible physics in the back rooms of pubs.”

Ruth Langsford then brought up Daisy’s loss of her best friend Michael Sleggs, who also starred on This Country. The host said: “You said if anyone is going to give me a sign, it would be him.”

Daisy explained: “You know what was so strange when Michael was dying he was in so much pain, so much agony, he was terrified.

“He phoned me and said, ‘You know Daisy, I’m not scared anymore. I had this kind of angelic spirit come to me and said in seven days that I would have a new body. Which means I’m either going to get better or I’m going to pass away – but I will be free of this pain.’

Ruth discussed Daisy’s interest in the paranormal (Credit: ITV / Loose Women / Youtube)

Daisy May Cooper discusses death of friend Michael Sleggs

“He died within seven days, and I think that is extraordinary. There are so many things that you just can’t explain.”

An emotional Daisy explained that Michael did indeed give her a sign.

She explained that although at the time she thought it “a bit naff”, Michael had expressed that he had wished to attend a local festival.

Daisy revealed that she had been in bed with her partner early one Saturday morning when there was a inexplicable bang on their bedroom door.

She said: “There was this banging on the bedroom door. I’m like ‘it can’t be the cat,’ like do they have knuckles?”

She continued: “We both heard it, and we have cameras on the landing and there was nothing. It turned out that was the day of the Phoenix Festival.”

Daisy was then brought to tears as she added: “That’s got to be him.”

Michael Sleggs died in 2019 at the age of 33 after a long battle with cancer.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway viewers stunned by Daisy May Cooper’s appearance following weight loss

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you believe in the paranormal? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.