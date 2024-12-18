Coleen Rooney tipped to host Dancing On Ice following I’m A Celebrity success

It’s been predicted that Coleen Rooney could host ITV show Dancing On Ice in 2025, after being proclaimed the runner-up of I’m A Celebrity.

Coleen came second to Danny Jones, who was crowned the King of the Jungle. The betting odds are also in favour of the McFly singer as the favourite to host the dance competition.

The official line-up for the new season of Dancing On Ice has been revealed and experts have shared early predictions for who will win the series.

Coleen is a fan favourite to host Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney favourite to present Dancing On Ice

The WAG has reportedly bagged “big money deals” after making it to the I’m A Celebrity finale. It seems she’s also bookies’ favourite to host the new show.

As per (Online Betting Guide) OLBG‘s early prediction, Coleen is the “current favourite” with 2/1 odds on hosting Dancing On Ice. Following her is Danny at 4/1 to present the ITV show.

Other celebrities predicted to present the skating competition include This Morning star Alison Hammond, behind Danny with 7/1 odds.

Meanwhile, British-Irish broadcaster Dermot O’Leary is fourth on the list at 12/1. Phillip Schofield is the fifth celebrity predicted to host Dancing On Ice at 100/1.

Coleen shut down rumours about bagging a £1million ITV deal after her I’m A Celebrity stint. However, she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of new opportunities.

While speaking to Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, the WAG shared: “I’m looking forward to Christmas and then in January I will sit down with my team and see what I’m going to do going forward.”

It’s been reported that the current hosts of Dancing On Ice, Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, will resume their roles. But predictions suggest that the show could be presented by a new host.

Could Coleen host it in the future?

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby host Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2025 odds

Ahead of Dancing On Ice, fans have already picked their favourites to win the coveted title.

Corrie actor Sam Aston and former Traitors star Mollie Pearce top the list with the same odds of 4/1. Meanwhile, Chris Taylor and Dan Edgar follow them at 9/2 each.

Commenting on the predictions, Entertainment Betting Expert at OLBG Jake Ashton said: “Two celebrities sit at the top of the betting odds to win the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice with Corrie’s Sam Aston joined by The Traitors star Mollie Pearce at 4/1 to be crowned the winner.

“The betting market did have former Love Island star Chris Taylor as the early favourite but he has since drifted in the market.”

