Drinking binges, huge loss, chasing an early grave and battle with hypochondria – inside Johnny Vegas’ private life

Johnny Vegas, star of Carry On Glamping, is one of Britain’s most beloved TV and comedy personalities. But how much do you know about his real, private life?

Johnny Vegas: Carry On Glamping is currently airing (Credit: Channel 4)

Johnny Vegas and his real, private life

The character of Johnny Vegas is a comedic creation from Michael Pennington, and the stage name he’s gone by as a stand up, actor, presenter and TV personality in his three decade entertainment career.

Johnny – the character – was frequently characterised by his booze intake for many years, with the topic – and in his performance, the depicted effects of – of alcohol key to a lot of his material.

But drinking also had a major impact in the man behind the character’s real life as well.

It has previously been reported that Johnny often downed two bottles of vodka a day in the late 1990s.

Additionally, his first wife Kitty Donnelly reportedly claimed Johnny could stay up for two days and nights knocking back Guinness and vodka.

It’s for a large photo of Mum and Dad. Fingers crossed I’m getting somewhere towards the onset of acceptance. Couldn’t look at this beautiful pic for such a long time x pic.twitter.com/liWa5PflMQ — Johnny Vegas (@JohnnyVegasReal) May 14, 2020

Grief

Michael’s dad Laurence died in 2017, following a bladder cancer diagnosis. His mum Patricia passed away in 2019.

He believes the pandemic lockdowns that followed in 2020 allowed him space to grieve.

“I can’t say it’s all been good, but it did give me that opportunity to really think about what I was going through with grieving,”, he said in a 2020 interview with The Telegraph.

He also admitted he found it difficult to look at a photo of his dad for a long time following his death.

“I was mad at him for going, [even though] obviously it’s not his fault and it wasn’t his choice,” he said.

However, at the time, it seemed as if there might be more grieving to do as he was still in possession of his mum’s ashes.

“She’s here, nagging me, telling me to get stuff done,” he laughed.

Johnny Vegas is a father of two sons (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Chased an early grave’

Johnny’s eldest child was born in 2004 – and within a couple of months of the birth, Johnny and Kitty split.

However, his son’s arrival also brought about weight loss and a reduction in the star’s drinking.

I didn’t want my son one day thinking that he’d come second-best to someone who had chased an early grave and notoriety.

He’s previously reacted: “Johnny was a reaction to so many things, but I had a very loving upbringing, and a very good relationship with my parents, and my son didn’t deserve Johnny as a dad. I didn’t want my son one day thinking that he’d come second-best to someone who had chased an early grave and notoriety.”

‘I had a very loving upbringing, and a very good relationship with my parents’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Battle with hypochondria

Johnny went to a seminary aged 11 to train as a priest. He eventually chose not to follow this path, but soon after developed hypochondria.

The condition reportedly manifested itself with a voice in his head telling him every day he was about to die.

He is said to have feared enduring illnesses ranging from cancer to lock jaw. However, the creation of the character of Johnny helped him deal with his hypochondria.

“When Johnny did away with the hypochondria, it was suddenly like I had no fear of death. There was a real carelessness towards my wellbeing,” the star said.

Johnny Vegas: Carry On Glamping continues on Channel 4 tonight, Wednesday January 31, at 9pm.

