The release date for Series 14 of Call the Midwife has been confirmed.

Ahead of the new series, the hit period drama, which debuted on BBC One in January 2012, is returning for its annual Christmas special this year. For the first time, it will be split into two parts. Part one will air on Christmas Day while the second part will continue on Boxing Day.

“Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree?” creator and writer Heidi Thomas said. “When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist!”

Call the Midwife Series 14 will follow after the Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife Series 14 release date

In true Call the Midwife fashion, the next series usually kicks off soon after the Christmas special. And in this case, this year will be no different.

Following on from the two-part special, the first episode for Call the Midwife Series 14 will air on Sunday, January 5 on BBC One at 8pm.

With so much under wraps, the show’s official account on Instagram revealed they finished filming in November. The image saw actors Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) and Natalie Quarry (Nurse Clifford) holding a clapperboard.

“We have just received this traditional ‘end slate’ clapperboard shot from the set of Call the Midwife, where the very final scene of Series 14 has just been filmed!!!” they wrote.

They also teased that tissues might be needed: “This year it was the turn of Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) and Natalie Quarry (Nurse Clifford) to bring the filming to a close with a VERY emotional story.”

The show has been renewed until 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Executive producer states longevity of the show is a ‘tremendous achievement’

In February 2023, the BBC revealed the show had been renewed until 2026, confirming that Series 15 will follow.

Talking about the show’s longevity, executive producer Dame Pippa Harris said it is a “tremendous achievement and it’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I’m very proud”.

Creator Heidi Thomas also opened up about the dynamic behind the scenes as the show ventured into the 1970s.

“We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970s together,” she said.

Read more: Call the Midwife unveils first look at Christmas special with shake-up for first time in history

Will you be watching the new series? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.