Call the Midwife: Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie Jackson, is the son of the late Leslie Grantham

Call the Midwife fans took the character of Reggie Jackson, played by Daniel Laurie, into their hearts from the moment he arrived in Poplar six years ago.

Reggie was first introduced in 2017, when his cousin Fred Buckle took him in as his own son after his mother’s tragic death.

But who is the actor Daniel Laurie, who is his famous dad, and how did he get into acting? Here’s everything you need to know!

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife?

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife. The character of Reggie was first introduced to the show in 2017. Since then, he has become one of the most beloved characters on the show. Fans love to see him return to Poplar.

After his mother suffered from fatal heart attack at church, his distant cousin Fred Buckle and his wife Violet stepped in to look after him.

As Reggie has Down’s syndrome, he was given a permanent place at the Glasshouse Trust, a care facility with a community of young adults with disabilities, and he regularly visits his family and friends in Poplar. Reggie also works as Fred’s assistant at his shop when he is home.

In series 8, we were also introduced to Reggie’s girlfriend, Jane. Although Violet was sceptical of Jane at first, we discovered that Jane was a fellow resident at the Glasshouse Trust and was a total sweetheart.

In 2021, the Call The Midwife season 10 finale left viewers in floods of tears over a heartbreaking storyline about Down’s syndrome.

What else has Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie been in?

Daniel Laurie is an actor who’s been on our TV screens since 2016. That year, he won the role of Jamie in the Sky One comedy series Stella.

In 2020, he was then cast as Adam Beecher in one episode of Vera. He also played Sheemie in The Dark Tower. Daniel went on to portray Zach in the ITV drama Finding Alice alongside Keeley Hawes, Nigel Havers and Joanna Lumley.

The actor was nominated as Best Actor in the TV Choice Awards for his portrayal of caring Reggie in Call the Midwife. The young actor decided to pursue his dream career in his late teens after attending a drama school in south-west London.

He’s played Reggie Jackson from 2017 to the present date.

Daniel Laurie’s role as Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife has cemented his career as an actor (Credit: BBC)

Who is Daniel Laurie’s very famous soap dad?

Daniel’s acting talent clearly runs through his blood as he has a very famous actor dad! He is the son of the late EastEnders actor Leslie Grantham.

Leslie played the iconic role of Den Watts in the BBC soap, and was an original cast member when the soap launched in 1985. Viewers were shocked to the core when his character was famously ‘killed off’ in 1989. However, he then returned to EastEnders in 2003 in an epic comeback storyline. He was killed once again – and for good this time – in 2005.

Actor Leslie had three sons with his ex-wife, Jane Laurie, including Daniel, the youngest. Leslie and Jane split up after 31 years of marriage in 2013.

Jane even praised Leslie for being a “fantastic” dad in an interview with the Daily Mail. She said at the time: “When Daniel was just a few days old, Leslie looked down at the baby and said ‘you know, there are some hard things in life, but this isn’t one of them’.”

In 2018, Leslie died from lung cancer, aged 71. A statement from his representative said: “We formally announce the loss of Leslie Grantham, who passed away at 10.20am on the morning of Friday 15th June 2018.”

How old is Daniel Laurie?

Following in his father’s footsteps, Daniel has been working as an actor in the television industry ever since he was 17 years old.

The actor is currently 28 years of age.

Daniel Laurie left school to pursue a career in acting (Credit: BBC)

Does Daniel Laurie have Down’s syndrome?

Daniel Laurie was born with Down’s syndrome. He has previously opened up about his struggles with cruel bullies in the past.

In an interview with the Mirror, Daniel revealed that he left education as a result of struggling with bullies at school.

He said: “I hated school. I was badly bullied and that made me walk out of school. But, because of that, acting found me when I was 17.”

The TV star found a haven in acting and hasn’t looked back since. Talking about when she found out that she was pregnant with him, Daniel’s mum Jane explained to the Daily Mail: “I told him [Leslie] I was expecting another baby – and that I was sure it had Down’s syndrome.

“He was shocked, because a third child had simply never been on the agenda but, when I suggested perhaps we should have a test to find out about the Down’s syndrome, Leslie shook his head and said firmly ‘whatever we get, it’s our baby’.”

Daniel’s dad Leslie Grantham supported Down’s syndrome charity

After Daniel was born, dad Leslie Grantham became a fundraiser for the Down’s Syndrome Association. Although Leslie was notoriously private when it came to his family, he did speak about his son occasionally.

Speaking about Daniel having Down’s syndrome during an interview with The Guardian, he said: “We didn’t know [he had Down’s syndrome] before he was born, but it wouldn’t have made a difference. He’s fantastic.”

Later on, Leslie also shared with The Mirror that he was “proud and very lucky to have been given Daniel”. He added: “He’s obviously got some problems, but they’re negligible compared with other people’s. My philosophy is that even a blind man knows when the sun’s shining. Measured by that, Danny’s got no problems at all.

“I have three of the best kids around. They drive me mad, but I’m also lucky to have a wife who is a superb mother.”

Leslie Grantham appearing on This Morning (Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Call the Midwife: Is Daniel Laurie married?

Daniel has kept most of his personal life pretty private. Therefore, it is unknown whether the actor is in a relationship or not.

The actor does not have an Instagram account, but he is on Twitter. On Twitter, he describes himself as “actor, Star Wars fan and video game enthusiast”.

Other hobbies include playing the piano and the guitar, a talent he showed off in the Call the Midwife Christmas Special.

Call the Midwife fans upset by Reggie and Fred storyline

Call the Midwife fans weren’t happy this month when their favourite characters Fred Buckle, and Reggie Jackson were rocked with a health storyline.

Viewers became convinced that Fred would die after his health took a drastic turn when he developed tetanus from a nasty cut. His deteriorating health affected all those he is close to – Violet, Reggie, Trixie – who realised he may not make it.

Fred was placed on a ventilator in intensive care, but his health was still in a precarious position. Although thankfully Fred began to make a recovery, viewers sent an outpouring of love for both Reggie and Fred.

One said: “It kills me that Reggie is always the composed one when there’s a traumatic event. And, even now when his loved one is in danger, he’s trying so hard. Bless him.”

Another said: “Reggie has my heart always.”

A third added: “Violet, Fred and Reggie are the best and sweetest family, we can’t lose the Buckles.”

“My favourite episodes are the ones with Fred and Reggie,” gushed another.

Daniel Laurie portrays Reggie Jackson in the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2023, which airs at 8.15pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.

