BGT boss Simon Cowell leaves fans howling as they spot ‘cry for help’: ‘Are you okay?’

A short video posted to Simon Cowell’s Instagram page featuring the BGT judge announcing himself as “live on location” recently caused a stir among fans.

It came after BGT 2025 got off to a heady start, with Simon finding himself on the receiving end of some heckling at a particularly “raucous” audition a couple of weeks ago.

But that’s nothing compared to their hysterics after his social media upload…

Since 2001, Simon Cowell has been judging talent competition shows like BGT and Pop Idol (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

BGT star Simon Cowell sparks concern with Instagram video

Britain’s Got Talent’s most enduring and, arguably, iconic presenter Simon Cowell recently posted a video to his Instagram followers that has caused a bit of a stir.

“This is Simon Cowell, live on location,” he says in the video. But there’s something in his demeanour, and the way he looks at the camera, that has got fans reading between the lines.

That, and the presence of a second person standing off-camera.

“You said it well before,” a woman’s voice can be heard saying, before Simon speaks his line.

“Who’s that behind you?” one Instagram viewer has commented on the video. Another writes that they “love” him, but, “what is this?”

A third asks: “Have you been kidnapped?” “Blink twice if you need help Simon,” another laughed.

And, although comments seem tongue-in-cheek, there appeared to be those who had genuine concerns about the star.

“Umm, I’m a bit nervous,” one writes. “Simon, are you okay?” Another added: “My god.. this doesn’t look right at all.”

Simon hasn’t posted to his grid for a week, so perhaps he does need help…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Cowell (@simoncowell)

Son Eric Cowell could follow in his dad’s footsteps

Either way, we have a mini-me waiting in the wings to replace him.

Named after Simon’s late father, Simon’s son Eric has been tipped – albeit by his own dad – for a role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent in the future.

He may not yet be a teenager, but Eric has already made an appearance on the show. The public watched him press the Golden Buzzer to send Haribow through to the final in 2024.

“I still run acts past Eric,” Simon has said. “I like watching him watch the show in real time. It’s fun and he likes it. He’ll be on the judging panel in a few years’ time. It’ll happen.”

Mark his words!

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV1 on Saturdays at 7pm.

Read more: Simon Cowell reveals Amanda Holden was his second choice for BGT panel after huge star ‘freaked out’ and quit ‘a week before filming’

So, do you think Simon is doing okay? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.