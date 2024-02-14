Ex BBC star Liz Kershaw has slammed the corporation for its “hypocritical” behaviour towards Steve Wright – declaring it “makes her sick.”

The legendary DJ sadly passed away this week after an “incident” at his London home. His family released a heartbreaking statement yesterday (February 13). They announced that he had passed away at the age of just 69.

Now, the BBC has come under fire by one of its former stars over its “shabby” treatment of Steve when he was alive.

The radio star passed away this week (Credit: Splash News)

Steve Wright ‘axed’ from BBC radio job two years before death

Back in September 2022, Steve was reportedly left devastated after bosses at the BBC decided to axe his iconic Steve Wright in the Afternoon Radio 2 show. The presenter had a four decade-long career at the BBC – and worked on shows for both Radio 1 and Radio 2.

At the time Steve was asked how he was feeling following the news that his time on air would be coming to an end. He said: “Sometimes people want you, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes there are changes and they give you another offer – and that’s okay. I understand that, I really understand that.”

He remained on air until a day before his death, presenting his Sunday Love Songs show for Radio 2.

Liz has slammed the BBC (Credit: GB News)

Liz Kershaw slams BBC over Steve Wright

However, Liz, who worked at the BBC for over 30 years, has hit out at the Beeb for its poor treatment towards Steve and claimed it “affected” him.

Speaking on GB News on Wednesday (February 14) she said: “Well, it makes me feel sick. It’s shabby, it’s hypocritical. They just dumped him. New management said we’re going to refresh the schedule – and they treat people like tins of beans on a shelf. I doubt that there was any follow-up, or any pastoral care, or any support for him.”

Liz added: “He didn’t need money as he has been one of the highest-paid people on air. But, you know, I wonder if they considered how it affected him. There are some people for whom fame and attention are their oxygen. And he was one of those; it was absolutely his life.”

Entertainment Daily contacted reps for comment. BBC Radio 2 told us: “Steve was deeply loved by the Radio 2 family and listeners, and for almost three decades he hosted a raft of brilliant shows on the network enjoyed by millions.

“In addition to his past Saturday and Afternoon Shows, Steve’s Sunday Love Songs has been on air since 1996, and most recently Steve also hosted the legendary Pick of the Pops on Saturdays, alongside a variety of specials on Radio 2, and Steve Wright: The Best of the Guests, Steve Wright’s Summer Nights and Steve Wright’s Love Songs Extra on BBC Sounds. We will miss him dearly.”

Steve Wright death

In their emotional statement, Steve’s family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

“Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Read more: Steve Wright death latest: Emergency services issue statement after ‘incident’ at his London home

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.