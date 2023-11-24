BBC Breakfast pulled off air as Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty flee studio amid fire alarm

Earlier today, BBC Breakfast was expectedly taken off air, leaving the presenters forced to apologise when they eventally did return.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were hosting the Friday show (November 24) when it was unexpectedly pulled off the air.

As noted by The Daily Mail, the BBC Studio had to be evacuated due to a fire alarm.

BBC Breakfast suddenly jumped to BBC News report on Gaza

During today’s taping, Naga and Charlie went to a reporter in Bristol to mark the final flight of the Concorde supersonic aeroplane taking place 20 years ago. While in the middle of this report, BBC Breakfast suddenly stopped the report and jumped to a news report on Gaza – the exact same one being reported on the BBC News channel.

The immediate shift left viewers very confused and wondered if it was a mistake. However, around 15 minutes later, Naga and Charlie returned to their screens and apologised for the confusion.

“You’re returning to BBC Breakfast. Apologies, we had an evacuation in the building but we are back now with you to keep you up to date with the latest in the news,” Naga explained.

Viewers respond to the confusion

Due to the sudden switch, BBC Breakfast viewers questioned what was going on.

“Has anyone else’s #bbcbreakfast just switched to BBC News?” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Just watching the report about Concorde and it suddenly switched to BBC News,” another shared.

“What is going on with BBC News!! Just lost the Concorde report !!!” a third remarked.

“What has happened to @BBCBreakfast? It’s not being broadcast,” a fourth person wrote.

