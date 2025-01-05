Ant and Dec announce ‘plan’ to bring back Saturday Night Takeaway drag queens

Ant and Dec have shared their plans to bring back their Saturday Night Takeaway drag queen personas.

Back in 2022, the Geordie duo – who are hosting Limitless Win on Sunday (December 5) – made jaws drop when they transformed into drag queens Lady Antionette and Miss Donna Lee for a performance. The routine went down a treat with fans – despite a small minority rushing to complain to Ofcom.

Now, it seems the ladies could be back strutting their stuff on the stage…

SNT fans loved Ant and Dec’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec transformed into drag queens

In an interview with Metro, Ant and Dec spoke fondly about slapping on the makeup and slipping into the heels to transform into their drag queen personas for their incredible performance.

Becoming the ‘Angels of the North’ for their End of the Show Show, Ant and Dec had viewers cheering at their screens.

And it turns out the pair had no idea the impact it would have, with Dec saying: “It meant more than we realised. We definitely felt a real sense of appreciation after we did the drag, especially from younger people just saying that meant such a lot.”

The hosts have teased the return (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on bringing back drag queens

And when Mighty Hoopla, a festival that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, is mentioned, the publication reports how the pair’s representative said they’ve “talked about it” and he’s “working on a plan”.

“The plan was to bring the girls back. Miss Donna Lee and Lady Antoinette to do Mighty Hoopla. And we’re like, it took us four in hours to get into that.’ I’ve got a newfound respect for anybody in high heels,” Dec confirmed.

‘We learned a lot that week’

Ant then added: “Oh, I loved it. I loved that the makeup artist Raven did my make-up and I instantly looked 20 years younger. It’s tough though, it’s a skill so we had to put rehearsals into it, a lot of time and effort. We wanted to come up with personas and all of it – you can’t just whack on a frock and think suddenly you’re a drag artist. So we learned a lot that week.”

Watch Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on Sunday (January 5) at 8:00pm on ITV1.

