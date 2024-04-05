Alison Hammond forced to make apology over This Morning guest’s swearing: ‘We don’t say that’

Alison Hammond, presenter of This Morning, was today forced to make an apology after a guest unknowingly swore on air.

Telly fave Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary were interviewing actor Billy Crudup when the unexpected moment occurred on Friday’s (April 5) show.

However, while Alison had to butt in while Billy was speaking to issue a sorry, the Hollywood star initially seemed bemused about why she was expressing regret for what he had to say.

And that’s because, according to Alison, what Billy uttered might not be an issue on US TV, even though viewers of the ITV daytime series didn’t seem all that bothered by the naughty word…

Actor Billy Crudup seemed confused about what he’d said wrong on This Morning today (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond apology on This Morning

Billy was appearing on This Morning to promote his one-man play Harry Clarke, currently on stage in the West End of London.

At one point the Almost Famous star said his agents weren’t overjoyed about his decision to take on a theatrical role.

However, Billy phrased that displeasure with a word that rhymes with “hissed”, meaning Alison had to step in.

We don’t say that word in England.

“Billy, we don’t say that word in England,” she corrected him gently.

Alison added: “So apologies for Billy’s colourful language. I know you can say it in America!”

A puzzled Billy responded: “Is that when you are drunk? Oh! What I meant was ‘irritated’.”

Alison Hammond apologises ahead of Dermot O’Leary getting the giggles (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning today

Meanwhile, some This Morning viewers insisted their ears aren’t so delicate they can’t handle profanity before lunchtime.

“Laughing at Billy Crudup saying [blank] twice on #ThisMorning,” one chuckled on social media.

“Billy saying [blank] and not realising you can’t say that word on daytime TV in England #ThisMorning,” echoed another, making use of laughing emojis in their post.

A third tweeted sarcastically: “He said [blank] oh my GOSH #ThisMorning.”

And someone else added: “TBH I’m more offended by the so-called fashion segments than I am by an American saying [blank]! #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

