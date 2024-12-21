Alex Jones once recalled an awkward career moment that saw her get fired from a TV show.

The beloved telly star has been a staple on screens for years. From stints on The One Show to The Wheel – which is on tonight (December 21) – Alex has kept herself busy over the years.

But it turns out Alex’s career hasn’t always been plain sailing…..

Alex opened up about a past career disaster (Credit: ITV)

Alex Jones on getting fired from TV show

Speaking on Rylan Clark’s show Air Rylan in October, Alex spoke about a time she was fired from a TV show after an epic blunder.

“I used to host a dating show on a beach and the winning couple won a trip to Cancun,” Alex revealed.

She added: “I said to my friend, who was a contestant: ‘Try and win. And then I’ll see if they will let me come to film you and the bloke.'” Rylan interjected: “What was it called?” Alex then said: “La Bamba!”

The Welsh dating show launched in the early days of her presenting career. It saw young contestants playing games in the sunshine and going on dates, with the winning couple securing a trip to an exotic location.

Alex continued: “So my friend Kat won, I’m hosting the show. And she was going to go to Cancun with Stuart, this bloke.”

I was fired from that job when I got back.

She went on: “The three of us went to Cancun but we didn’t see Stuart. So me and Kat got a brilliant holiday.”

However, disaster soon struck as Alex revealed: “I forgot to film anything. I was fired from that job when I got back.”

Alex has hosted The One Show for years (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones on The One Show

Luckily, not all of Alex’s TV gigs have ended in disaster. In August this year, Alex expressed both disbelief and joy at her long-standing role with The One Show.

“I can’t even believe I’m still there, I just go in, do the job and hope no one notices I’m still there,” Alex gushed. “I just love it.”

Despite the allure of potentially bigger opportunities, Alex feels fulfilled in her current position. She emphasised that while new projects are always exciting and challenging, her priority is the ‘bread and butter’ of her current role.

Catch Alex on The Wheel on Saturday (December 21) at 8:25pm on BBC One.

