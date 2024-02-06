Adam Thomas admits he’s ‘suffering’ from being ‘in and out of hospital’ due to arthritis

Former Strictly star Adam Thomas has opened up about suffering from arthritis after various visits to the hospital.

The Waterloo Road actor previously opened up about his health on his podcast with his brothers, Mancs On The Mic, stating he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in January 2023. In his latest update, Adam has revealed more.

Adam was diagnosed with arthritis last January (Credit: YouTube)

‘Nothing’s really working’

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 5), Adam uploaded numerous photos of himself in the hospital.

In the first slide, he posed alongside his wife, Caroline Daly, while in others Adam can be seen having injections.

“Been in and out of hospital for a while now, tried all sorts of medications and painkillers. But nothing’s really working, so time to try something new,” he wrote in his caption. “Today I had steroid injections, which really helped ease the pain and inflammation last time, so hopefully it will do the same until my prescription arrives for the new medication.”

Adam revealed he will be trying a disease-modifying drug instead. If the drug is successful, he will be taking the medication “for the rest of my life or until I go into remission”.

Adam added: “It’s been a long and hard battle and as of yet nothing has worked, but I’m hopeful!”

After nothing has worked, the actor stated that the past year has been “the toughest period of my life”.

“I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, but I don’t really have the answer to that just yet. If I’m being completely honest… I’m suffering…I don’t think I want to suffer in silence no more x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

Adam receives floods of support

Following his vulnerable post, Adam received heaps of support from many of his showbiz pals.

“Lots of love to you Adam!! Turning your pain into power!!” It Takes Two host Fleur East wrote.

“Take care Adam – sending lots of love x,” former Strictly star Krishnan Guru-Murthy commented.

“Oh no honey I hope the new treatment works wonders , sending so much love always xxxx,” Jodie Kidd added.

“Sending love to you Adam,” presenter Denise Lewis commented.

Read more: Ryan Thomas admits brother Adam is ‘struggling’ with arthritis: ‘I can see the pain he’s going through’

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.