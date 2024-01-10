24 Hours in Police Custody viewers ‘sickened’ by ‘most brutal episode’

Viewers of 24 Hours in Police Custody have taken to social media to call last night’s (January 9) episode “the most brutal ever”.

The latest installment of the Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall documentary told the horrific true story of how a baby shower spiralled into a double murder investigation.

The two-parter, titled “Murder On Camera” followed the police’s journey to piece together the awful knife crime, including some incredibly harrowing CCTV footage.

During and following the broadcast, several people felt compelled to reflect on it on social media.

One viewer tweeted: “I’ve literally watched every single episode of #24HoursInPoliceCustody & those two episodes were the hardest to watch by a mile.” They continued: “It blows my mind that there are people out there who just decide one day to murder someone like it’s nothing. It’s inhumane & sickening.”

“#24hoursinpolicecustody has to be one of the most brutal episodes I’ve ever watched.” Somebody else agreed: “Heartbreaking seeing that CCTV footage.”

A third person said: “#24hoursinpolicecustody is always good to watch and often shocking, but the two parter that finished last night felt particularly brutal.”

“The footage is sickening,” a fourth person likewise tweeted. “Honestly I feel physically sick. How can ANYONE do that to another human being?!! Beyond callous, beyond evil. The most harrowing episode to date. Agree it absolutely should be shown to anyone thinking of engaging in knife crime.”

“I’ve never watched one episode that hasn’t gripped me but these 2 were another level,” said another viewer. “I think the CCTV footage will stay with people for a long time. Utterly sickening. So glad justice was done. Heartbreaking.”

