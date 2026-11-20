Penny Lancaster says she urged her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, to cut ties with his friend Donald Trump over his comments about women.

The 55-year-old told The Times she found the US president’s rhetoric “sickening” and “appalling”.

Rod, 81, previously appeared to take a swipe at Trump while praising King Charles at a King’s Trust event.

In May, he congratulated the king at London’s Royal Albert Hall following Charles’ state visit to the US. Rod told King Charles: “May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb, put that little ratbag in his place,” seemingly referring to Trump.

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart are one of showbiz’s power couples (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Penny Lancaster explains her objection to Trump’s comments

In the new interview, Penny said her objection centred on the idea that men in powerful positions could treat women however they wanted.

Trump was recorded in 2005 telling television host Billy Bush that being a star meant he could do anything, including grabbing women.

At the time, Trump apologised. He said in a statement: “Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am. I said it, I was wrong and I apologise.”

Penny, who is a special constable, recalled an exchange with Rod about a charity event supporting local police.

She told the newspaper: “So I was like, ‘I can’t go anywhere near him.’ Rod was like, ‘But what about the charity event he does for the local police?’ I said, ‘We can send a cheque.'”

Donald Trump and Rod Stewart were neighbours (Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com)

Rod Stewart on his changed view of Trump

The singer and Trump were neighbours in Palm Beach, Florida. They lived about half a mile apart, with both homes on the beach.

In 2018, Rod described Trump as a “dear friend”, although he also criticised his “moral compass”.

Rod’s own account of his changing view dates from 2025.

Speaking to The Times, he recalled how their friendship had once involved visits to Trump’s home and his Christmas parties.

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Rod explained that he had liked Trump’s reputation as a “man’s man”. But he said he was no longer a fan and criticised the president’s treatment of women.

His comments also drew a distinction between the neighbour he had socialised with and the man he saw after Trump became president.

“Since he became president, he became another guy, somebody I didn’t know,” he said.

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