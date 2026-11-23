Miley Cyrus has shared the first photographs from her wedding to Maxx Morando.

The 33-year-old posted the black-and-white pictures on Instagram on Sunday, November 22. MailOnline reports that the couple married in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21.

She kept her caption simple: “M + M. 11.21.26.” Her post was set to her song Let’s Get Married.

Inside Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Palm Springs wedding

The ceremony reportedly took place outdoors at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra.

The publication named Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips as the officiant. He has previously worked with Miley.

White flowers surrounded the couple as they exchanged vows beside a swimming pool.

The bride’s dress was a white, long-sleeved gown with an open back and train. Maxx opted for a black tuxedo.

Her parents, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, and sister Noah were among the guests pictured at the celebration.

The newly shared photographs capture some more personal moments, too.

Maxx kissed Miley on the cheek as he wrapped a hand around her waist in one of the romantic photographs.

Another picture captures the newlyweds relaxing together. They pose on a leather chair in front of a photo backdrop.

The final photograph shows them sharing a kiss in the middle of the rose-covered aisle. Family and friends are watching the special moment play out.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando got married this weekend (Credit: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com)

Miley Cyrus on marriage and the ‘ick’

The pictures follow Miley’s candid comments about marriage during a September Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

“Marriage doesn’t need to be a prison. It can actually be a playground,” she said.

But she also admitted to a very specific pre-wedding worry.

She admitted: “All of a sudden I got in my head, I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re about to get married. What if I get the ick?'”

Miley recalled asking Maxx how couples should deal with that once they had tied the knot. His advice, she said, was to work through it rather than make a fuss.

She then revealed that Maxx had briefly given her the ick after that conversation. Laughing, she recalled telling him not to repeat whatever he had done.

The singer acknowledged that her own behaviour could frustrate him, particularly when she wanted to be in charge. She said Maxx had singled out the moments when she behaved like a brat.

Still, she welcomed sharing control at home, describing that balance as a relief.

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