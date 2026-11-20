Marlon Jackson has revealed he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer four years ago.

The 69-year-old Jackson 5 singer discussed his health on The Farah Shammas Podcast. He spoke about the treatment he has undergone and how he now looks after himself.

Marlon revealed he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Marlon Jackson shares prostate cancer treatment update

Discussing how he was feeling, Marlon said: “I’m great. I’m good. Bad grass don’t die. So, I’m going to be around for a long time. I’ve had my prostate gland removed, and I’ve had radiation treatment, and everything is fine.”

He also shared some encouragement from the doctor treating him: “Even my doctor said, ‘You’re doing so much better than what I thought.'”

The conversation covered his everyday routine, too, with Marlon explaining the approach he takes to keeping active and eating carefully.

“Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week. You know, and that’s great for me. I’m careful what I put in my body and try to take care of myself,” he said.

Marlon is now the only member of the band still touring. Before Jackie stepped away, the brothers had regularly performed together.

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Marlon recalls childhood with Michael

Elsewhere in the podcast, Marlon looked back at the childhood he shared with Michael while travelling with the group.

The brothers became famous in the Jackson 5 alongside Jackie, Tito and Jermaine. His recollections included the mischief he and Michael got up to away from the stage.

“We were road warriors. We’d do things we were not supposed to. One time we were in New York City, and we started throwing toilet tissue out of a 40th-floor window. We were nine and 10 years old,” he said.

He went on to describe another incident involving a water-filled bin: “Another time, we filled a trash can full of water and threw it off the balcony. And Michael licked his finger and held it up and said the wind is blowing this way, so you gotta throw it out that way so you can hit the people. We both were pranksters.”

Michael died in 2009, while their brother Tito died in 2024.

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