Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom King fate revealed after axe attack

Last night on Emmerdale (Thursday, September 26), Tom and Belle had a huge showdown that involved a gun and also an axe.

At the end of the episode, Belle ended up hurling the axe into Tom’s back.

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, September 27), Tom’s fate is revealed…

Tom was seriously injured (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom King’s axe attack

Yesterday evening, Amelia told Amy that she had a change of heart about Tom and was going to speak to Belle.

She would then go to the police about him, after finding out that he’d killed Piper.

However, Amelia had been secretly working with Tom… It was actually Tom who had met up with Belle despite her expecting Amelia to visit her at the Dingle house.

Tom then locked Belle in the Dingle house and beat her up. But, Belle fought back and grabbed a shotgun, managing to get Tom to unlock the door so that she could escape.

However, Tom later found Belle hiding, prompting Belle to pull the trigger at him. But… the safety lock was still on.

No longer in danger (or so he thought), Tom grabbed the fully loaded gun and pointed it at Belle.

When he then turned around to face the mirror, Belle grabbed an axe and stabbed him in the back. Tom then fell to the floor in shock.

Will Tom survive? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom fate revealed

This evening, an ambulance arrives in the Dales to tend to one villager in need.

Considering the state Tom was left in last night, the ambulance is most likely for him.

But, will Tom survive this ordeal? Has Belle killed again?

