Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom and Belle get married – but he’s annoyed with the Dingles

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, February 15), Tom and Belle’s wedding day arrives but it’s up in the air as to whether the ceremony will go ahead.

As Belle finally hears from Tom, she makes her way to the church and ties the knot

But, how will Tom react as chaos erupts thanks to the Dingles in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chaos erupts at the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom and Belle’s wedding day

Over in the Dales this evening, Belle worries that the wedding won’t go ahead as she hasn’t heard from Tom after their argument.

Jimmy manages to persuade Tom to go through with the wedding as Mandy and Lydia get Belle ready.

As the couple’s families turn up outside of the church, Sam turns up at the last minute with a letter from Lisa.

Whilst Tom isn’t best impressed by the Dingle celebrations on his big day, he and Belle manage to tie the knot.

At the wedding reception, Tom continues to become frustrated as he watches the Dingles transform the event into pure chaos.

Things are made worse when Ruby stands up in front of everybody ready to make a spectacle. But, will Tom forgive Belle’s family for causing a scene?

Ruby is ready to get her revenge (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby prepares to expose Caleb

At Belle and Tom’s wedding reception, Ruby keeps her revenge plan a secret.

However, she soon stands up in front of the guests and gets ready to expose Caleb and Tracy’s affair. But, how will this go down with everybody?

Mary helps her friend out (Credit: ITV)

Mary helps Suzy out

Wedding planner Suzy worries when Belle and Tom’s wedding deviates from her original plans.

Noticing that Suzy is stressed, her friend Mary offers to help her out. But, is there more to this friendship than meets the eye?

