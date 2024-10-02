In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, October 2), Moira is faced with yet another issue as multiple sheep die in her care, with her health taking a turn for the worse.

After being confronted, she agrees to certain restrictions. But will she be able to cope in future?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Several sheep passed away in Moira’s care (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira’s health struggle

Things have gone from bad to worse for Moira following her brain mass diagnosis.

Her health appears to be deteriorating rapidly as she suffers spells of confusion and forgetfulness, that seem to be sticking around.

This could be getting worse, as tonight she makes a huge error on the farm.

Matty and Mack are working hard and subtly discussing Moira’s health, but quickly get distracted.

They notice multiple sheep aren’t moving in a strange scene.

Later on, they realise multiple sheep have passed away over night, when they were supposed to be looked after by Moira.

Most of the sheep are gone, with one left in a bad state.

They question Moira, who struggles to remember anything and claims she was completely blank.

She gets upset, but accepts the fact her health is getting worse. She agrees to step back from working for the time being and release her responsibilities.

Will she be okay with the decision?

Aaron notices all of the watches are missing from the van (Credit: ITV)

The watches go missing

Aaron receives a shock after his smart watch plan appears to fold in front of his eyes.

Previously, Aaron was left intrigued when Mack suggests using John’s van to get rid of the smart-watches.

However, John refused to let Aaron borrow his van. This didn’t stop Aaron, however, as he saw an opportunity to swipe John’s keys.

Tonight, he takes the keys and afterwards loads all the watches into the van without John knowing.

Later on, he goes back to carry out his plan. However, when he opens the door, he realises all the watches are missing.

What could have happened?

