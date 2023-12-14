Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Amy grabbed by a hooded figure

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, December 14), Amy is the target of Mack’s anger as he becomes even more desperate to see his son.

Soon after, Amy gets a fright as a hooded figure comes up and grabs her in a troubling moment.

But, who grabs Amy and will she manage to get away from the mysterious figure in Emmerdale spoilers?

Someone is out to get Amy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amy approached by mysterious figure

Mack’s furious with Amy for keeping secrets from him, preventing him from seeing his son.

Amy then takes it out on him for making Chloe do a runner from her loved ones once more.

After this argument with Mack, Amy is then grabbed by a mysterious figure. But, who is it and what do they want?

Tom has a plan (Credit: ITV)

Tom has a secret

Belle’s left curious when Tom reveals that he has a secret plan up his sleeve. But, what is Tom planning?

Can Mandy stay strong? (Credit: ITV)

Mandy struggles

With Christmas drawing nearer, Mandy starts to worry that she might not be able to cope. But, can she stay strong?

Nicola tries to put Claudette in her place (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Claudette and Nicola go head to head

Nicola’s desperate to be the one with the power and attempts to come out on top in her Christmas Fair war against Claudette and Charles. But, will she win?

Paddy supports Chas (Credit: ITV)

Chas appreciates Paddy

Aaron thinks that Paddy is giving in to Chas when he agrees that Eve can spend Christmas with him.

Paddy defends his ex and tells her that he and Eve will always love and support her no matter what.

Chas appreciates Paddy sticking by her despite her own son going against her. But, can Aaron give Chas another chance?

