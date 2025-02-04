Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as villagers lives on the line in huge ice stunt

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, multiple lives are on the line as a limo crashes into a frozen lake during a night out.

Elsewhere, Charity and Noah team up to trick Joe.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. A night out to remember

Liam buys a load of tickets for the raffle, with a night out in a limo being the prize. He then asks Aaron for Chas’ hand in marriage and plans to propose to her.

At the pub, Liam’s devastated when Kerry wins the prize and plans a girls’ night out. Liam still hopes to carry out his surprise for Chas though and asks Suzy to help him arrange another limo. But… his plan fails again as Chas is heading out with Kerry.

The girls in the village all jump into Kerry’s winning limo for a fun girls’ night out. Liam now has a whole other limo booked though and wants to make use of it so that Chas doesn’t suspect his engagement plans. He then organises a night out with the lads instead.

The limos arrive but there aren’t any drivers. Fortunately, Caleb and Charity take up the role of chauffeurs for the evening. Liam secretly manages to correspond with Mandy and has hope once again that he might be able to pull off his engagement…

Emmerdale spoilers next week 2. A crash changes everything

Chaos erupts in the girls’ limo whilst a full on argument kicks off in the boys’ one. The drivers both end up getting distracted and swerve off the road in two separate and completely unrelated accidents.

One limo heads straight for the ice and crashes, and the ice starts to break…

With the group in huge danger, a flash-forward reveals an extremely quiet frozen lake with a hand underneath it. But, who is trapped under the ice?

3. Leyla ruins Jacob’s street cred

With Jacob heading off on a night out with his mates, she finds a bag of white powder in his bag. She condemns his actions in front of his friends, with Jacob humiliated that she’d cause such a fuss in public.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 4. Mary’s jealous

In the Woolpack, Suzy and Vanessa flaunt their happy relationship as jealous Mary watches on, saddened.

5. Things are difficult for Amy and Matty

Amy and Matty have a meeting with a social worker, but things don’t quite go as they planned.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 6. Joe’s tricked

Charity confesses that she knows about Joe’s affair with Dawn, with Joe the finding Kim’s audio bug in his room. He then makes a family phone call and acts as if everything is fine and dandy.

The Dingles finally manage to get through to Noah as he disappoints Joe by informing him that he won’t be going to Dubai.

Charity reassures Dawn that she won’t blab about her affair, but she does give Dawn a warning about Joe that leaves her with a lot to ponder.

Later, after Noah’s tools are taken from his van, he decides to accept Joe’s offer of heading to Dubai after all. Joe’s thrilled but then he realises Charity and Noah have tricked him and knew that he stole his tools all along.

With Dawn realising that Joe doesn’t actually care about her family, Cain also makes it clear that Joe should stay away from Noah. Joe then makes a mysterious phone call about his brother… But, what does he have planned?

7. Caleb finds out the truth

Caleb realises that Steph’s been on contraception for most of her life and starts to work things out. He then realises that Cain was lying to him about not sleeping with Ruby, trying not to attack him as they head off on the night out in the limo. But, will things get physical?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

