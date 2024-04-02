Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First Look as Rhona’s court trial takes place

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Rhona’s trial get underway for Ivy’s kidnapping as Gus relishes in watching her lose composure on the stand. What will the jury decide?

Elsewhere, Charles gets down on one knee and proposes to Manpreet after being given the idea by Claudette. But, is he popping the question for the right reason?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Rhona’s trial takes place

Rhona heads to court for her trial over Ivy’s kidnapping, fearing the worst as Gus twists the truth. Vanessa then takes to the stand in a bid to defend Rhona and to turn things around.

As the prosecution turns its attention towards Rhona, Rhona loses control and starts making a scene as she attacks Gus. After the day’s proceedings, Rhona regrets losing her composure especially after Gus took joy in watching her struggle.

With Rhona’s family worrying about her future, Rhona is a nervous wreck as she awaits to hear back from the jury. What will their decision be?

2. The Dingles are divided

With Ruby trying to buy her husband’s family’s support, Cain makes it clear that this won’t happen before grabbing Sam’s air fryer and smashing it to pieces.

Sam, Lydia and Ruby watch on as Cain grabs all three air fryer gifts from Ruby and continues to smash all of them to smithereens. Hoping that peace can be restored within the family, Chas soon agrees to help Ruby as the family is gathered in the pub.

In the Woolpack, Cain’s not happy when he realises that he’s a part of the peace-making antics, with Ruby taking to the mic to cheer everyone up with a karaoke session.

The Dingle-Miligan meetup soon turns sour though when a row erupts, with Caleb siding with Ruby instead of Cain. Ruby hopes that Caleb’s decision to defend her is a step in the right direction for them both.

Later on, Nate stumbles upon Caleb who is bent over and in pain… But, what’s wrong with Caleb? And, will Nate help his suffering uncle or will he standby and let him continue to struggle?

3. Vinny’s in Belle’s bad books

Tom’s jealous when he sees Belle hanging out with Vinny, Chip and Piper. Later, Vinny looks after Piper for Belle whilst she works but things soon turn into a panic.

As Vinny admits that Piper has gone missing, Tom tries to save the day. But, will Piper be found?

4. Charles proposes to Manpreet

With Claudette planting the seed, Charles ends up hinting to the Bishop that he has wedding plans in a bid to impress him.

Realising what he’s done, Charles then proposes to Manpreet in the pub as she says ‘yes.’ But, has Charles gotten down on one knee for the right reasons?

5. Kerry looks to the future

Kerry realises that she must move on and sell her diamond necklace. After Kerry makes this decision, Suzy pops round and asks her to cough up the cash for Amy and Matty’s wedding. But, will Kerry hand it over?

6. Billy strives for success

Billy’s ready to give himself a challenge as he cements his plans to become a PT. Will he have any success?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!