Emmerdale: Kerry should’ve come back earlier to help Chloe, fans complain

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, March 7), Kerry Wyatt came back to the village in a rather unforgettable Cher costume.

She’d been accused of stealing from her fiancé Malcolm, promising Amy that she didn’t take anything.

Emmerdale fans have now all made the same complaint about Kerry’s dramatic return.

Kerry was accused of stealing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kerry returned in a Cher costume

Yesterday evening, Kerry returned to the village alongside PC Swirling. And, to make her return even more dramatic… she was dressed up in a Cher costume!

Bumping into Amy and Matty, who had just decided on a date for their wedding, Kerry explained that her fiancé Malcolm had accused her of stealing.

She’d been engaged to him after meeting him on the cruise ship, with it taking a chat with Amy to make her realise that he was in fact a stalker.

After promising Amy that she didn’t steal anything, the mother and daughter started an argument as Amy accused Kerry of abandoning her family when they needed her the most.

At the end of the episode, Kerry was then seen alone whilst taking off her wig. She then revealed to viewers that she had actually stolen a large sum of money and jewellery, having lied to her daughter.

Kerry wasn’t there for her daughter (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam Kerry for abandoning Chloe

With Amy blaming Kerry for not coming home when Chloe almost lost her life and after everything that happened with Harry, fans have taken to social media to share their own thoughts.

Like Amy, they’ve also blasted the character. They think that Kerry should’ve returned back to the village earlier so that she could support her daughter through everything that happened.

One Emmerdale fan wondered: “Where was Kerry when Chloe really needed her?”

Where was Kerry when Chloe really needed her? #Emmerdale — AmyLouise86 (@louise86amy2) March 7, 2024

So, Kerry not interested in Chloe? #emmerdale — EFK (@KnoxAndCrosses) March 7, 2024

Not sure if I’ve missed it but has Kerry even mentioned Chloe, you know, her other daughter….? #emmerdale — Spartacus2963 (@spartacus2963) March 7, 2024

A second person said: “So, Kerry was not interested in Chloe?”

Another viewer added: “Not sure if I’ve missed it but has Kerry even mentioned Chloe, you know, her other daughter…?”

A fourth fan wrote: “It’s nice to see Kerry back – but she has missed a whole century worth of drama. Hope she was watching ITV Monday to Friday on that cruise.”

A final person complained: “You tell her Amy, Kerry is a [bleep] mother and way too self-centred.”

Kerry has it out with Mack (Credit: ITV)

Is Kerry bothered about Chloe at all?

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media about Kerry’s return, Laura Norton has shared that Kerry does still care about Chloe despite not being around.

Whilst Chloe’s now left the village with Reuben, that doesn’t mean that Kerry won’t have it out with Mack.

On this topic, Laura explained: “Kerry is fiercely protective of her children.”

“She’ll be desperate to have it out with him [Mack] and to say her piece.” Does Mack need to watch out?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!