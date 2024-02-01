Emmerdale fans question Chas’ decision to tell Eve the details of her cancer as they protest she’s too young

Last night over in Emmerdale (Wednesday, January 31), Chas and Paddy sat Eve down to tell her the difficult news that her mum has cancer.

Chas explained to her young daughter that she is poorly but she shouldn’t be worried.

Emmerdale fans are now wondering if Eve is old enough to understand her mum’s illness.

Eve found out about Chas’ illness (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas told Eve about her breast cancer

Yesterday, Chas broke the news to Paddy that she has breast cancer. They then both talked about how they could tell Eve what was happening.

Eve’s parents both then sat her down and tried to explain to her about the cancer in a way that she’d understand.

They linked Chas’ cancer back to Faith’s although the told her that Chas wasn’t as poorly as Faith.

Eve then worried about Chas, knowing that Faith died after being very ill from the disease.

Chas then tried to reassure her that she wasn’t as poorly as Faith, telling her that she was going to stick around.

Emmerdale fans confused over Chas’s chat with Eve

Chas told Eve that she had cancer, going into detail about what was wrong with her.

Emmerdale viewers have now shared their confusion on social media, wondering if Eve would even understand what cancer means considering she’s so young.

One person commented: “Why are Chas & Paddy giving Eve all that information? She doesn’t need to know all those details. Unless she asks questions, just telling her ‘Mummy’s poorly’ would be sufficient.”

Why are Chas & Paddy giving Eve all that information? She doesn't need to know all those details. Unless she asks questions, just telling her "Mummy's poorly" would be sufficient #emmerdale — JeanieThePixieNurse (@JeanieThePixie) January 31, 2024

All Eve needed to know was that Mummy is ill, no need to tell her it’s the same thing her Gran had 😔 #Emmerdale — Penny 💙🌹 (@Surfingspaniel) January 31, 2024

How old is Eve? Will she even know what Cancer is ?? #Emmerdale — pollyk (@joy9kat) January 31, 2024

Another person asked: “Would a child that age know what the word ‘cancer’ meant?”

A third viewer added: “[Bleep] not another adult discussion with Eve the toddler who is way to young for the conversation.”

A fourth fan shared: “All Eve needed to know was that Mummy is ill, no need to tell her it’s the same thing her Gran had.”

A final fan wondered: “How old is Eve? Will she even know what ‘cancer’ is??”

Eve is actually only four years old (Credit: ITV)

How old is Eve Dingle?

Eve was born on October 23, 2019. This means that she is only four years old.

She will be turning five later this year. But, is she too young to understand her mum’s illness?

