Emmerdale: Chas and Faith look so alike, fans note

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, March 14), saw Chas undergo a major operation as she had a double mastectomy.

Aaron and Cain both accompanied Chas at the hospital and sat in the corridor awaiting news.

Emmerdale fans have now spotted a huge resemblance between Chas and her late mum, Faith.

Chas’ surgery went smoothly (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas underwent surgery

Recently, Chas decided on a double mastectomy after finding out that she had the faulty BRCA2 gene following her breast cancer diagnosis.

She then put plans in place for Paddy to look after Eve should any complications arise.

Last night, Cain and Aaron joined Chas at the hospital as she headed to theatre.

They sat in the corridor, worrying that the surgery was taking longer than they first thought.

However, Aaron soon received a text that revealed that Chas was out of surgery.

Chas was then told by the hospital staff that both breasts had been removed, with the operation going smoothly.

Faith died in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans liken Chas resemblance to Faith Dingle’s

Like Chas, Faith Dingle also had a mastectomy and had battled with cancer. She, however, sadly passed away in 2022.

After seeing Chas go for surgery, fans have been left stunned of how much Chas looked similar to Faith during these scenes. This is despite the fact that Lucy Pargeter and Sally Dexter aren’t related in real life.

One fan commented: “Anyone else think Chas looked like Faith in that last scene even though they’re not related in real life?”

Anyone else think Chas looked like Faith in that last scene even though they're not realted in real life #Emmerdale — 𝘛𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 (@TwellyWatcher) March 14, 2024

Me and mum have just said Chas looks so much like Faith without make up #Emmerdale — Queen Lauren 👑🩷🫶 (@blue_laur11) March 14, 2024

Creepy. For a split second then Chas looked just like Faith ☠️ #Emmerdale — St Mick (@macnamara60) March 14, 2024

Another person added: “Me and mum have just said that Chas looks so much like Faith without make up.”

A third viewer finished: “Creepy. For a split second then Chas looked just like Faith.”

Aaron has the faulty gene (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Chas following her surgery?

Coming up on Emmerdale, Chas rests up after her surgery and is relieved that Cain and Caleb don’t have the faulty BRCA2 gene.

However, Aaron receives his results and lies to Chas that he’s also in the clear. In reality, he does have the gene but doesn’t want to upset his mum. Will she find out though?

