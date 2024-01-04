EastEnders: Whitney to give Sonia her baby, a new fan theory predicts

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, January 3), Sonia told Whitney that she might be pregnant before heading off to take a pregnancy test.

However, Sonia wasn’t pregnant. Instead, Whitney was – but she didn’t want to keep the baby.

A new theory conjured up by EastEnders viewers now suggests that Whitney will have the baby but give it to Sonia.

Sonia took a test (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sonia isn’t pregnant

Last night, Whitney spoke to Sonia and showed her a photo of Ashton in his new foster home.

However, she then explained that she felt upset that he had to leave them so soon.

Sonia then confided in Whit about her own life, explaining that she might be pregnant.

Whit then offered to stay with her whilst she took a pregnancy test, with Reiss and Zack heading off to The Vic to wait.

However, Sonia’s test was negative which caused her to feel rather upset after thinking that she could feel something growing inside of her.

Later on, Whitney confided in Zack about her own pregnancy dilemma and explained that she wanted an abortion. She couldn’t face taking the baby to term after what happened to Peach.

Could Sonia bring up a baby after all? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Sonia to bring up Whit’s baby?

With Whitney being pregnant but not wanting the baby, and with Sonia’s IVF having not worked, a new fan theory suggests that Whitney might have the baby after all – and give it to Sonia.

One fan wrote: “Just had a thought… what if Whitney gives her baby to Sonia and Reiss?”

just had a thought…what if whitney gives her baby to sonya and reese 👀 #EastEnders — kerry🥀 (@bwsxblossom) January 3, 2024

Could Whitney give Sonia her baby before her exit? 🤔👀. Although heartbreaking it would be a lovely gesture for Sonia as she's also always wanted a child like Whitney. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/sReC9emlvq — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 3, 2024

Whitney will have her baby and give it to Sonia 😢😢❤️#EastEnders — Gerry Neill (@GerryNeill87344) January 3, 2024

Another viewer said: “Could Whitney give Sonia her baby before her exit? Although heartbreaking, it would be a lovely gesture for Sonia as she’s also always wanted a child like Whitney.”

A third person added: “Whitney will have her baby and give it to Sonia.”

Will Whitney leave her baby behind in Walford? (Credit: BBC)

Will Whitney hand her baby over to Sonia and Reiss?

Shona McGarty is set to leave her role as Whitney Dean soon but will Whitney have the baby and take it with her as she exits? Or, could she even leave her baby in Sonia’s hands and leave Walford without it?

Sonia is desperate to have another child, but will she finally get the chance to have another baby?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Sonia’s baby hopes come true? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!